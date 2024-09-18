Meritage Homes Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for October 30, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth largest public homebuilder in the U.S., plans to release the Company's third quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

To listen, please go to Meritage’s Investor Relations page for the live webcast or dial in to 1-877-407-6951 U.S. toll free or 1-412-902-0046. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2023. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 185,000 homes in its 38-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and the Market Leader Award from the ENERGY STAR® Residential New Construction Program, as well as a three-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contact: Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and ESG (480) 515-8979 (office) investors@meritagehomes.com





