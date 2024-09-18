Delisting of Securities of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.; OCA Acquisition Corp.; Assure Holdings Corp.; Selina Hospitality PLC; Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation; ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.; SunPower Corporation; Meta Materials Inc.; Talis…

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock, units, and warrants of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.’s securities were suspended on January 24, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, units, and warrants of OCA Acquisition Corp. OCA Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on July 23, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Assure Holdings Corp. Assure Holdings Corp.’s securities were suspended on July 24, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of Selina Hospitality PLC. Selina Hospitality PLC’s securities were suspended on July 29, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, units, and warrants of Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation. Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on July 31, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 9, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of SunPower Corporation. SunPower Corporation’s securities were suspended on August 16, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Meta Materials Inc. Meta Materials Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 21, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Talis Biomedical Corporation. Talis Biomedical Corporation’s securities were suspended on September 3, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd. Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd.’s securities were suspended on September 3, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series .

