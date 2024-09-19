Make It Home Bay Area Announces Salvage & Style Fundraiser on Saturday, October 19, 2024

Warehouse Set Up

MIH provides support for those transitioning from homelessness, domestic violence or foster care ensuring they have access to furniture & household items.

Participation in Salvage & Style ensures that every individual and family in need has access to the furniture and household items they need to create a comfortable, dignified living environment.” — Carolyn Flannery, Executive Director

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Make It Home Bay Area is thrilled to announce its annual Salvage & Style Fundraiser on Saturday, October 19th, 2024, an exciting evening to raise funds for its ongoing mission of furnishing homes for individuals and families in need.As the region’s premier nonprofit furniture bank, Make It Home Bay Area provides crucial support for those transitioning from homelessness, domestic violence situations, or foster care, ensuring they have access to quality furniture and household items.This year’s Salvage & Style is set to be a fun and informative evening that highlights the importance of this social issue while offering a chance to enjoy great food, wine, and camaraderie.We invite individuals, businesses, and organizations across the Bay Area to join us in supporting these essential programs. Now, more than ever, we are counting on your support to help us continue our long-standing initiatives as well as new programs designed to meet the growing demand for services.Event Highlights:- Specialty cocktails, a delicious sit-down dinner, and fine wines- Stunning tables and seating areas designed and decorated by talented local interior designers in our unique and impactful warehouse setting- A silent and live auction offering special items and exclusive experiences"As you know, it takes a village to make a significant impact, and we are so glad to have you as part of ours," says Carolyn Flannery, Executive Director of Make It Home Bay Area. "Your participation in Salvage & Style ensures that every individual and family in need has access to the furniture and household items they need to create a comfortable, dignified living environment."Learn more about how to support Make It Home Bay Area’s mission:Monetary donations are always welcome. A mattress set cost $250. A bedding set costs $100. To move a family in with everything they need costs $750.Corporate philanthropy please contact Susan Brennan Grant Liaison susan@makeithomebayarea.org.General information email info@makeithomebayarea.org, visit www.makeithomebayarea.org and follow us @makeithomebayarea.About Make It Home Bay AreaMake It Home Bay Area is a nonprofit organization dedicated to collecting and redistributing gently used furniture and home goods to help individuals and families transition into new homes. By turning empty spaces into comfortable and welcoming homes, Make It Home Bay Area provides a critical service for people rebuilding their lives.

