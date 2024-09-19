Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,204 in the last 365 days.

Teacher's Passion Project Brings History to Life for Students Worldwide

Free online textbooks for history and geography.

A teacher using free online textbooks in class.

A former teacher, fed up with textbooks that didn’t inspire his students, took matters into his own hands by creating his own 100% free online textbooks.

My students HATED textbooks. They were boring and never featured anything that actually stimulated learning. When everything went online in 2021, I started writing articles that turned into these.”
— Luke Rosa
RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A former high school social studies teacher, fed up with stale traditional textbooks that didn’t inspire his students’ intellectual curiosity, took matters into his own hands. After 17 years in the classroom, Luke Rosa created a set of free online textbooks that are now transforming the way history and geography are taught around the world. These user-friendly textbooks, designed to make learning more engaging for all students are used by hundreds of thousands of educators and students globally.

Currently, textbooks used in schools must go through a long adoption process that leaves them bland, uncontentious and almost immediately outdated.

Luke had been creating and sharing lessons with colleagues for years, but was frustrated with dated, difficult-to-navigate books or online sources filled with ads and pop-ups. Luke set out to create his own textbooks that would feature easy-to-follow, non-biased articles written with students in mind.

He’s now published complete online textbooks for World History, US History, and World Geography. Each ensures that even the most complex historical events are broken down in a way that students can easily comprehend. They also don’t shy away from current events or controversial topics.

“My students HATED traditional textbooks,” said Luke. “They were boring, confusing, and never featured any content that actually stimulated learning. When everything went online in 2021, I started writing articles that eventually turned into these complete textbooks.”

What truly sets these textbooks apart is their inclusivity. Every article includes audio narration from a real human reading for students who struggle with reading. This ensures that students, regardless of reading ability, can fully understand the content—an approach that has resonated with both students and educators alike.

“Teachers across the country have reached out telling me how valuable the narration is and how they have been using the textbooks. It’s really been amazing when I find out they’re being used in places like Singapore and Mongolia.”

Educators have hailed the online textbooks as a breath of fresh air that offers flexibility, engagement, and a way to cater to all learners. Also, since they’re available free and without any ads or popups, they’re breaking down the barriers that prevent students from accessing high-quality education.

The online textbooks are available here: https://www.studentsofhistory.com/online-textbooks

With direct links to each subject here:

US History: https://www.studentsofhistory.com/us-history-textbook
World History: https://www.studentsofhistory.com/world-history-textbook
World Geography: https://www.studentsofhistory.com/world-geography-online-textbook

For more information, please contact:
Luke Rosa
Luke@StudentsofHistory.com
‪(202) 505-2094‬

Luke Rosa
Students of History
+1 813-317-4972
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Teacher's Passion Project Brings History to Life for Students Worldwide

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more