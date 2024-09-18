LSE leads on entrepreneurship and public engagement

LSE Generate

LSE has maintained its position as a leading university for public and community engagement, graduate start-ups and continuing professional development, and working with the public and third sector, according to the latest round of the Knowledge Exchange Framework (KEF).

The KEF is published annually by UK Research and Innovation and highlights the diverse ways English universities support and engage with society and the economy, locally, nationally, and internationally. The latest assessment reaffirms the School’s areas of strength in engaging the world with our research and knowledge.

As with the previous year’s KEF, LSE’s rating was boosted by our extensive public lecture programme and annual Festival; our substantial and varied output of blogs, films, podcasts and articles; the award-winning work of LSE Generate, supporting our student and alumni businesses; the breadth of work of LSE Consulting; and our provision of diverse, life-long learning opportunities.

Our engagement with businesses and commercialisation of research also remains a central focus of LSE’s Research for the World strategy, launched at the end of last year. This strategy is building on our excellent reputation for global partnerships and impact generation, our ESRC Impact Acceleration Account, and our work with the ASPECT network for SHAPE commercialisation, which announced its transition to a self-sustaining, membership body earlier this year.

Welcoming the results, Professor Susana Mourato, LSE Vice President and Pro-Vice Chancellor (Research) said:

“LSE was founded for the betterment of society and, once again, the KEF shows how we continue to pursue this mission. We are pleased that our outstanding commitment to public engagement, working with public and third sectors, and our investment in student entrepreneurship and extended education are all rightly recognised.

"As set out in our ‘Research for the World’ strategy, bolstering the impact of our world-leading research remains a top priority for the School.”