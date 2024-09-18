Minister Thembi Simelane attends meeting of BRICS Ministers of Justice in Russia, 18 to 20 Sept

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Thembi Simelane, will attend the meeting of BRICS Ministers of Justice in Moscow from 18 to 20 September 2024. The interaction of different countries in this platform is based on respect for the universally recognized principles, norms of international laws and the desire for equal international cooperation in order to solve mutual problems and promote common interests.

The meeting seeks to strengthen relations between Ministries of Justice from BRICS countries and will see the Ministries of Justice from BRICS countries working together to ensure the protection of civil rights and freedoms, introduction of technological solutions in the area of digitalization of justice services and benchmarking on experience in providing legal services and legal aid to the members of the public.

It is envisaged that the BRICS Ministries of Justice meeting will culminate in improved relations between the BRICS Ministries of Justice, resolution to current issues related to the areas of cooperation and organization of advanced training programs in the legal fraternity.

Minister Simelane will during the meeting, have an opportunity to have a bilateral discussion with the Minister of Justice from Russia and other BRICS countries in attendance.

