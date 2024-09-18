CHP retail crime task force makes 1,000+ arrests, recovers $7.8 million in stolen goods this year

Since January, the ORCTF has facilitated 1,055 arrests, 573 investigations, and recovered over $7.8 million worth of stolen goods. Since the inception of the task force in 2019, the CHP has been involved in nearly 3,000 investigations, leading to the arrest of more than 3,100 suspects and the recovery of over 878,000 stolen goods valued at nearly $46 million.

Governor Newsom has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. Today’s announcement demonstrates the success of the Governor’s Real Public Safety Plan – which focuses on strengthening local law enforcement response, ensuring perpetrators are held accountable, and getting guns and drugs off our streets, including by increased deployment of California Highway Patrol to hot spots such as Oakland, Bakersfield, and San Francisco.

The Governor announced last year the state distributed $267 million to 55 local law enforcement agencies to help communities combat organized retail crime. These funds have enabled cities and counties to hire more police, make more arrests, and secure more felony charges against suspects. In just the first six months of the grant cycles, local law enforcement agencies that received the grants reported more than 6,900 arrests for retail theft, motor vehicle theft, and cargo theft offenses.

Last year, the California Highway Patrol reported an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.