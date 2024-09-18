VADOC’s Rocky Mount Probation & Parole Teams Up with Community Partners for Barter Ba...

Press Release September 18, 2024

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections’ (VADOC) District 37, Rocky Mount Probation & Parole, is partnering with Goodwill Industries, STEP Inc., and other community partners to present the Barter Bazaar, a large yard sale-like event with a special twist.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the District 37 office, located at 155 Grassy Hill Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.

This is the second Barter Bazaar this year at District 37. The event was created to collect food and hygiene items to support VADOC supervisees in need.

The Barter Bazaar operates as follows: Event attendees bring District 37 wish list food and/or hygiene items (including easy-open, non-perishable foods, peanut butter, personal hygiene products, laundry detergent, small bags or cans of pet food, and bottled water) to the event. Each item donated earns the donor one “Barter Buck.” These “Barter Bucks” are used to select items from community-donated goods, such as clothes, furniture, knicks-knacks, books, and more. Overall, one item equals one “Barter Buck,” although some variations may occur.

Please note that District 37 cannot accept monetary donations. STEP Inc., a nonprofit community action agency for Franklin and Patrick counties, has been invited to participate. Those wishing to purchase a “Barter Buck” may do so via a monetary donation to STEP Inc. at a rate of $3 (or more) for each buck.

“Barter Bazaar is a great event for both our supervisees and the public,” said District 37 Probation and Parole Chief Stephanie Coughlan. “This event will really help our supervisees in need and give the public the chance to be a part of a good cause.”

The backup date for Barter Bazaar is Saturday, October 5. Pets are not allowed at the event.