Adero Partners Named to Barron’s 2024 Top 100 RIA Firms List

Annual list showcases advisory firms with notable growth, tech spending, staff diversity and succession planning

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adero Partners, a multifaceted wealth management firm, is grateful to be named to the Barron’s 2024 Top 100 RIA Firms list – an annual ranking of financial advisory firms showcased for stellar performance and metrics across their managed assets, growth, technology spending, and succession planning.

“We’re proud to be recognized on this prestigious list of industry leaders,” said Adero CEO Michael Spector. “This placement is a demonstration of Adero’s commitment to continually investing in our people, clients, and business model. We congratulate the other listed firms for hitting this top-tier milestone.”

Each year, Barron’s ranks the largest independent advisory firms based on assets managed by the firms, technology spending, succession planning and other metrics.

The full list and methodology for the Barron’s 2024 Top 100 RIA Firms can be found here. Adero did not pay a fee to appear on the published list.

About Adero Partners

Since 1999, Adero Partners has been providing customized and comprehensive financial planning, strategic investing, tax planning, and family office services for high-net-worth clients. Adero has over 50 employees nationwide with offices in the Bay Area and Portland. Adero’s advisors include CPAs, CFP®s, CFAs, and MBAs with combined decades of experience. Learn more about Adero Partners: aderopartners.com.

Awards and Recognition Disclosure

Awards and recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, companies, and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if the Firm is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services; nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of the Firm or its representatives by any of its clients. The Firm makes no representation that the rating is representative of any one client’s experience. Neither the Firm nor its representatives paid a fee to participate in any survey. Rankings published by magazines and others are generally based on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized advisor. Investment performance generally is not a criteria for an award. Moreover, with regard to all performance information contained herein, directly or indirectly, if any, note that past results are not indicative of future results.

A more detailed description of the criteria used with respect to the awards and recognition granted to the Firm or the Firm’s individual employees can be found here, https://www.barrons.com/advisor/articles/barrons-methodology-for-ranking-financial-advisors-c4831b04.

