CALIFORNIA MASONS PRESENT $45,596 DONATION TO PADRES FOUNDATION, SURPASSING $2.3MM DONATED SINCE 2009

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on ten years of partnership, the Masons of California, in affiliation with the Padres Foundation, are proud to announce that they have raised $45,596 this season for youth development programs through their signature Masons4Mitts baseball mitt drive, marking a total of $2.3 million donated through MLB community foundations since Masons4Mitts was established in 2009. Since 2015, with this check, the Masons of California donations have provided over 14,000 mitts to boys and girls from underserved areas in San Diego through the Padres Foundation, and more than 115,000 mitts to players across the state.

Each year, Masons4Mitts teams up with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres to purchase real, leather baseball mitts that are given, free of charge, to young ballplayers in junior leagues across California. Through youth baseball, Masons4Mitts and its partners provide children with a safe place to play while they develop key collaboration skills, learn about health and nutrition, build productive study habits and more.

In recognition of this important milestone, the Masons of California and the Padres Foundation hosted a special pregame celebration in advance of yesterday’s Padres-Astros game. Following the pregame ceremony, the Masons of California presented a check to the Padres Foundation on the field. Among those in attendance at this special event were:

Sean Metroka, Grand Master of the Masons of California

Robert Eagle Spirit, Grand Master, Prince Hall Masons of California

Tom Seidler, Senior Vice President of Community & Military Affairs, San Diego Padres

Masons4Mitts is one of several ways the California Masons support youth education and development. Other philanthropic endeavors include: the Investment in Success scholarship program for high school seniors who demonstrate extraordinary potential despite difficult circumstances; their partnership with Raising A Reader to bring literacy programs to under-resourced elementary schools; and their partnership with the San Diego Padres through the Johnny Ritchey Scholarship program to support first-generation, underserved high school seniors.

About the Masons of California

Freemasonry is the world’s first and largest fraternal organization, guided by the enduring belief that a everyone has the responsibility to make the world a better place. For 300 years, Freemasonry has enhanced and strengthened the character of its members by providing opportunities for fellowship, charity, and the search for truth—within themselves and the larger world. Through Freemasonry, we make true friends, improve ourselves, and make a positive impact on our communities. The Masons of California have more than 40,000 members and more than 330 lodges located throughout the state. The California Masonic Foundation is committed to making a profound difference in our local community, and touches the lives of thousands of Californians each year. Learn more at freemason.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Masons4Mitts

Since 2009, Masons4Mitts has been the signature public fundraising campaign of the Masons of California. Working with community fund partners at the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, L.A. Angels, and San Diego Padres, Masons4Mitts allows members of the fraternity to donate funds to purchase and deliver high-quality, leather baseball mitts to young ballplayers throughout the state—many of whom do not have access to such equipment otherwise. Through Masons4Mitts, young players are provided with a safe place to learn and play the game, develop collaboration skills, learn about health and nutrition, build productive study habits, and more. Masons4Mitts has raised more than $2.3 million for youth baseball programs since 2009 and is the largest single sponsor to many of its MLB partners’ community funds. Learn more at masons4mitts.org.

About Padres Foundation

The Padres Foundation, established in 1995, is the primary source of funding for the club's outreach initiatives in the areas of children's health and wellness, education, youth baseball/softball, military and first responders. The Foundation raises funds through a number of programs throughout the year in which fans can participate, including the 50/50 Raffle, Shirts Off Their Backs, Padres Foundation Garage Sale, Online Auctions and many others. For more information on the Padres Foundation, including how you can get involved, visit www.padres.com/community.

