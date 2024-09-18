Ukrainian National Guard Honors Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer Pritzker with Badge of Honor at the #StandWithUkraine Special Program

Lt. Col. Pritzker (Ret.) and TAWANI Foundation provide over $5.4 Million in support for Ukraine

Chicago, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAWANI Enterprises is pleased to announce that its Chairwoman, Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), was presented with a Badge of Honor from the Ukrainian National Guard's Presidential Brigade. This recognition, awarded on September 17 at the Chicago Cultural Center during the #StandWithUkraine reception and special program, celebrates her steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia. Through both her personal efforts and grants provided by her foundation, TAWANI Foundation, Lt. Col. Pritzker (Ret.) has contributed more than $5.4 million in relief to Ukraine. Additionally, she recently traveled to Ukraine, in February, to provide humanitarian support. The award ceremony included remarks from Serhiy Koledov, the Consul General of Ukraine in Chicago, and a performance by the Ukrainian band ANTYTILA.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized and receive the Badge of Honor from the distinguished Ukrainian National Guard's Presidential Brigade,” said Lt. Col. Pritzker (Ret.). “This accolade represents not just a personal achievement but also underscores the importance of our collective responsibility in addressing and resolving the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Through steadfast commitment, unity, and strategic action, we can contribute to achieving a just and enduring peace. This recognition further strengthens my resolve to support and advance the cause of stability and reconciliation in the region.”

The evening began with opening remarks from Serhiy Koledov, the Consul General of Ukraine in Chicago, followed by the Badge of Honor presentation and inauguration of Lt. Col. Pritzker (Ret.). Guests then enjoyed a screening of the short film “Culture vs War” before being treated to an exclusive acoustic performance by the Ukrainian band ANTYTILA. The band, currently on a U.S. tour to promote the “Culture vs War” project, highlights the stories of Ukrainian cultural artists who have left their creative pursuits to defend their homeland.

Attendees also had the chance to engage in an open discussion with the members of ANTYTILA, covering topics such as Ukrainian resistance, the future of Ukraine, the band's musical journey, and their experiences with military service. The evening concluded with a raffle and private reception.

Lt. Col. Pritzker (Ret.) strongly believes that a resolution for the war would benefit not only Ukraine but also other nations, including the U.S. She stresses that supporting Ukrainians now can save lives in both countries and potentially avoid the need for U.S. military involvement. Under her leadership, TAWANI Foundation has provided significant aid to Ukraine. Her notable contributions include $40,000 for humanitarian aid through the Salvation Army, $255,000 for GPS equipment via Multi Source Reckoning System LLC, and more than $1.3 million for cold weather gear for the Ukrainian National Guard.

Her most significant donation was to Operation White Stork, a non-profit organization led by U.S. veterans. Her contribution exceeded $3.6M, which includes a $1.5M challenge grant. This funding facilitated the provision of battlefield individual first aid kits to National Guard brigades, as well as humanitarian aid and support for medical needs in Ukraine. Operation White Stork utilizes the skills of entrepreneurs and U.S. military veterans to deliver resources to end users. The organization’s team works directly on the ground in Ukraine to ensure gifts go directly to those in need and has a “no weapons” policy for the type of assistance it provides.

“Colonel Jennifer Pritzker’s transformational gifts through TAWANI Foundation have enabled White Stork to become the leading supplier of combat first aid kits to the Ukrainian military, with close to 100,000 IFAKs delivered to date,” said William McNulty, Co-founder and Head of Mission of White Stork. “I also appreciate that she has visited the frontlines and walked through the minefields to better understand the war from the perspectives of the women & men holding the line between freedom and autocracy.”

To learn more about the TAWANI Foundation grants, visit https://tawanifoundation.org/our-grants. The TAWANI Foundation is a private foundation that accepts applications by invitation only. There is no open application period.

Pictures and b-roll from the event can be found here.

###

About TAWANI Foundation

Founded in 2002 by notable philanthropist and entrepreneur Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), TAWANI Enterprises’ philanthropic organization TAWANI Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that provides support in the areas of arts and culture, historical preservation, health and wellness, LGBTQ+ and human rights, education, and environmental initiatives. TAWANI Foundation’s vision is to make a sustained and measurable difference for organizations that focus on enriching knowledge, improving health and wellness, and promoting scientific understanding – all with a common goal of making a positive, long-term impact on individuals, communities, and the culture itself. To learn more, visit https://tawanifoundation.org.

About TAWANI Enterprises

A visionary umbrella organization with an entrepreneurial outlook, TAWANI Enterprises has a private equity portfolio of startup and mature innovative companies in various industries; and not-for-profit interests. The company offers back-office services to all internal owned companies, including TAWANI Property Management, TAWANI Foundation, Pritzker Military Foundation, Master Wings Publishing, TAWANI Ventures, Mission94 Firearms Education Center and Aurum Trading, a coins and precious medals maker. All investments, for profit and not-for-profit, are based on TAWANI's mission to create opportunities for growth and knowledge and to create things of shared value to be enjoyed by citizens into the future. For more information, visit http://www.tawanienterprises.com.

Attachment

Erika Davis TAWANI Enterprises, Inc. 3123749354 erika.davis@tawani.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.