PureDropIV Unveils Its At-Home Wellness with Top-Quality IV Therapy

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureDropIV , a leading provider of mobile IV therapy, unveils its high-quality, personalized IV treatments directly to clients' locations. Founded in 2020 by seasoned labor and delivery nurse Jordyn Brown, PureDropIV blends medical expertise and convenience to redefine healthcare delivery.





PureDropIV, under the expert oversight of a board-certified physician, employs only registered nurses with extensive experience in high-acuity hospital settings, including emergency departments and intensive care units. This rigorous hiring practice guarantees that clients receive top-tier medical care in the convenience of their homes, offices, or hotels.

The mobile therapy company's offerings are anchored on safety, transparency, and scientific standards. It provides a range of IV therapy options, including hydration, recovery, and the highly sought-after NAD IV and injection therapy, known for their exceptional health benefits. Each service is meticulously developed and backed by scientific research, ensuring they are effective and safe for the client.

"PureDropIV was founded on the belief that healthcare should be convenient and top-notch. By bringing personalized IV therapy directly to our clients, we're meeting a growing demand and setting new quality standards in the industry," says Jordyn Brown. "Our team of highly qualified BSN nurses are equipped to handle various clinical situations so our clients have peace of mind even if they are in their own spaces."

The company's transparent approach includes clear pricing and detailed dosage information on its website. With an impressive 87% first-time IV administration success rate, PureDropIV ensures client comfort and safety.

"Our goal is to make IV therapy a respected and integral part of modern mobile healthcare, not just a convenience for hangovers or parties," Brown adds. "We want to change the perception of IV therapy in the medical community and among consumers by showing its benefits for illness recovery and overall wellness."

Apart from maintaining high standards, PureDropIV also expands its service offerings to meet further healthcare needs. The company plans to introduce IV antibiotics for hospital-at-home contracts and offer lab services to identify nutrient deficiencies. It is also exploring the development of a comprehensive platform designed to optimize mobile medical services across the industry. The company plans to white-label this platform for other companies, integrating charting, booking, payment processing, and logistics.

"We're committed to innovating in the field of at-home healthcare, continually improving our services, and making PureDropIV synonymous with wellness and recovery that comes directly to you," says Jordyn Brown.

For more information about PureDropIV and its services, visit the PureDropIV website .

About PureDropIV

PureDropIV, founded in 2020, specializes in mobile IV therapy services. With a focus on safety, transparency, and clinical excellence, PureDropIV employs BSN registered nurses with extensive experience in high-acuity settings to deliver personalized wellness treatments directly to clients' locations. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing the perception of IV therapy, making it a respected and integral part of modern healthcare.

Contact information

Brand: PureDropIV

Contact: Lacy Sierra, Director of Business Operations

Email: contact@puredropiv.com

Website: https://puredropiv.com/

