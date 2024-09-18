Investors in Vicor Corporation Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before September 23, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights – VICR

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR).



Shareholders who purchased shares of VICR during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: April 26, 2023 to February 22, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: During the class period, Defendants created the false and/or materially misleading impression that Vicor had secured a significant deal for its H100 product that, according to analysts, was Nvidia Corporation. These statements proved incorrect when first, on October 24, 2023, Vicor conspicuously failed to discuss the deal and then later, on February 22, 2024, when the Company issued a press release announcing its end of year earnings and flagged a sharp reversal in new contracts and sales. From an intra-class period high of nearly $100/share, Vicor’s stock price has fallen approximately 60%.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of VICR during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 23, 2024.

