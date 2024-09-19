The Gilder Lehrman Institute Names Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason as 2024 National History Teacher of the Year

Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason receives the esteemed 2024 National History Teacher of the Year award from the Gilder Lehrman Institute.

Virginia educator will be awarded a $10,000 grand prize at a special ceremony held at the Harvard Club in New York City

Being recognized at this level serves as a reminder of the importance of including diverse perspectives in teaching American history, especially those of traditionally marginalized communities.” — Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason, 2024 National History Teacher of the Year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History proudly announces Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason, an educator at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg, Va., as the 2024 National History Teacher of the Year. Sponsored by the Gilder Lehrman Institute and Preserve America, the History Teacher of the Year award program celebrates exceptional elementary, middle and high school teachers for their outstanding contributions to American history education.Lamb-Cason will receive a $10,000 grand prize at a special ceremony on Oct. 15, 2024, at the Harvard Club of New York City. The award will be presented by Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The ceremony will be recorded and made available to viewers nationwide.Since 2004, the Gilder Lehrman Institute, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 American history education, annually recognizes one exemplary K–12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and United States Territories as a state winner. From this distinguished group of 53 nominees, the Institute selects one national winner who epitomizes excellence in American history education.“We are thrilled to honor and celebrate Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason as the 2024 National History Teacher of the Year,” says James G. Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute. “Her passion for history and unwavering dedication to her students are truly inspiring and will undoubtedly help shape a brighter future.”Lamb-Cason (Schaghticoke/HoChunk) is an accomplished educator, advocate, author and storyteller. For the past decade, she taught history at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg, Va., where she earned recognition for her innovative lesson plans and leadership in history education at the local, state and national levels. Now serving as the Assistant Director of the Native American and Indigenous Studies Initiative at Brown University, she is dedicated to advancing Indigenous studies, ensuring accurate representation of Indigenous voices, and promoting the respectful inclusion of Indigenous histories in educational resources.“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this award, which not only recognizes my years of work and dedication but also celebrates the educators, administrators, and students who have supported and inspired me,” says Lamb-Cason. “Being recognized at this level serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of including diverse perspectives in teaching American history, especially those of traditionally marginalized communities.”For a complete list of the 2024 state winners, please see below or visit https://www.gilderlehrman.org/history-teacher-year/state-winners Alabama: Mindy Walker, Holt High SchoolAlaska: Stephanie Meek, West Anchorage High SchoolArizona: Ashley Crose, Saguaro High SchoolArkansas: Jessica Culver, Ozark High SchoolCalifornia: Katherine Orenberg, Pleasanton Middle SchoolColorado: Odette Edbrooke, Broomfield High SchoolConnecticut: Rhonan Mokriski, Salisbury SchoolDelaware: Anthony Swierzbinski, John Dickinson SchoolDistrict of Columbia: Adrienne Glasgow, Paul Laurence Dunbar High SchoolDoDEA: Rachel Billups, Robert D. Edgren High SchoolFlorida: Nayyat Bogosyan, Spanish River Community High SchoolGeorgia: Amanda Fanelli, Sol C. Johnson High SchoolHawaii: Shiloh Francis, Hawaii Technology Academy - PCSIdaho: Kelly Richmond, North Junior High SchoolIllinois: Danielle Hegerty, Grayslake Central High SchoolIndiana: Jeffrey Swisher, Griffith High SchoolIowa: Catherine Mein, Ballard High SchoolKansas: Kimberly Gilman, Hocker Grove Middle SchoolKentucky: Kendrick Bryan, Larue County High SchoolLouisiana: Emmitt Glynn, Baton Rouge Magnet High SchoolMaine: Jessica Graham, Waterville Senior High SchoolMaryland: Emma Harris, Westminster East Middle SchoolMassachusetts: Darcy Daniels, Nipmuc Regional High SchoolMichigan: Jessica Wood, Arbor Preparatory High SchoolMinnesota: Grace Díaz, Valley View Middle SchoolMississippi: Michelle Rafach, Pearl River Central High SchoolMissouri: Jessica Barnes, St. Clair Junior High SchoolMontana: April Wills, Bainville SchoolNebraska: Nathan Kackmeister, Crawford Public SchoolsNevada: Amanda Laca, Carson Valley Middle SchoolNew Hampshire: Valerie Wolfson, Oyster River Middle SchoolNew Jersey: Jazmin Puicon, Bard Early College High SchoolNew Mexico: Stacy Cooley, La Cueva High SchoolNew York: Elizabeth Haynes, Cleveland Hill Middle SchoolNorth Carolina: Colin Richardson, Green Hope High SchoolNorth Dakota: Melissa Evensen, Fargo North High SchoolOhio: Andy Klinker, Piketon Junior/Senior High SchoolOklahoma: Julie Berryhill, Moore High SchoolOregon: Alyson Battistel, Milwaukie High School, Academy of the ArtsPennsylvania: Joseph Daniels II, Westtown SchoolRhode Island: Maeve Kennedy, Ponaganset High SchoolSouth Carolina: Sarah Kelly, Carolina Springs Middle SchoolSouth Dakota: Erik Iverson, Stevens High SchoolTennessee: Alex Oldham, Maryville High SchoolTexas: Lorraine Dumerer, R. L. Turner High SchoolU.S. Territories: Antonio Prieto Colón, Colegio San Antonio AbadUtah: Amanda Eskeets, Centennial Middle SchoolVermont: Ron Eisenman, Rutland High SchoolVirginia: Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason, Riverbend High SchoolWashington: Barbara Bromley, Hazelwood Elementary SchoolWest Virginia: Brian Casto, Milton Middle SchoolWisconsin: Gina Rollins, Cuba City Middle SchoolWyoming: Paula Volker, Kelly Walsh High SchoolAbout The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American HistoryFounded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. The Institute’s mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources.At the Institute’s core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 86,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with access to unique primary source materials.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Learn more at gilderlehrman.org.

