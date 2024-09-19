The Gilder Lehrman Institute Names Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason as 2024 National History Teacher of the Year
Virginia educator will be awarded a $10,000 grand prize at a special ceremony held at the Harvard Club in New York City
Being recognized at this level serves as a reminder of the importance of including diverse perspectives in teaching American history, especially those of traditionally marginalized communities.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History proudly announces Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason, an educator at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg, Va., as the 2024 National History Teacher of the Year. Sponsored by the Gilder Lehrman Institute and Preserve America, the History Teacher of the Year award program celebrates exceptional elementary, middle and high school teachers for their outstanding contributions to American history education.
— Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason, 2024 National History Teacher of the Year
Lamb-Cason will receive a $10,000 grand prize at a special ceremony on Oct. 15, 2024, at the Harvard Club of New York City. The award will be presented by Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The ceremony will be recorded and made available to viewers nationwide.
Since 2004, the Gilder Lehrman Institute, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 American history education, annually recognizes one exemplary K–12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and United States Territories as a state winner. From this distinguished group of 53 nominees, the Institute selects one national winner who epitomizes excellence in American history education.
“We are thrilled to honor and celebrate Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason as the 2024 National History Teacher of the Year,” says James G. Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute. “Her passion for history and unwavering dedication to her students are truly inspiring and will undoubtedly help shape a brighter future.”
Lamb-Cason (Schaghticoke/HoChunk) is an accomplished educator, advocate, author and storyteller. For the past decade, she taught history at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg, Va., where she earned recognition for her innovative lesson plans and leadership in history education at the local, state and national levels. Now serving as the Assistant Director of the Native American and Indigenous Studies Initiative at Brown University, she is dedicated to advancing Indigenous studies, ensuring accurate representation of Indigenous voices, and promoting the respectful inclusion of Indigenous histories in educational resources.
“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this award, which not only recognizes my years of work and dedication but also celebrates the educators, administrators, and students who have supported and inspired me,” says Lamb-Cason. “Being recognized at this level serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of including diverse perspectives in teaching American history, especially those of traditionally marginalized communities.”
For a complete list of the 2024 state winners, please see below or visit https://www.gilderlehrman.org/history-teacher-year/state-winners.
Alabama: Mindy Walker, Holt High School
Alaska: Stephanie Meek, West Anchorage High School
Arizona: Ashley Crose, Saguaro High School
Arkansas: Jessica Culver, Ozark High School
California: Katherine Orenberg, Pleasanton Middle School
Colorado: Odette Edbrooke, Broomfield High School
Connecticut: Rhonan Mokriski, Salisbury School
Delaware: Anthony Swierzbinski, John Dickinson School
District of Columbia: Adrienne Glasgow, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
DoDEA: Rachel Billups, Robert D. Edgren High School
Florida: Nayyat Bogosyan, Spanish River Community High School
Georgia: Amanda Fanelli, Sol C. Johnson High School
Hawaii: Shiloh Francis, Hawaii Technology Academy - PCS
Idaho: Kelly Richmond, North Junior High School
Illinois: Danielle Hegerty, Grayslake Central High School
Indiana: Jeffrey Swisher, Griffith High School
Iowa: Catherine Mein, Ballard High School
Kansas: Kimberly Gilman, Hocker Grove Middle School
Kentucky: Kendrick Bryan, Larue County High School
Louisiana: Emmitt Glynn, Baton Rouge Magnet High School
Maine: Jessica Graham, Waterville Senior High School
Maryland: Emma Harris, Westminster East Middle School
Massachusetts: Darcy Daniels, Nipmuc Regional High School
Michigan: Jessica Wood, Arbor Preparatory High School
Minnesota: Grace Díaz, Valley View Middle School
Mississippi: Michelle Rafach, Pearl River Central High School
Missouri: Jessica Barnes, St. Clair Junior High School
Montana: April Wills, Bainville School
Nebraska: Nathan Kackmeister, Crawford Public Schools
Nevada: Amanda Laca, Carson Valley Middle School
New Hampshire: Valerie Wolfson, Oyster River Middle School
New Jersey: Jazmin Puicon, Bard Early College High School
New Mexico: Stacy Cooley, La Cueva High School
New York: Elizabeth Haynes, Cleveland Hill Middle School
North Carolina: Colin Richardson, Green Hope High School
North Dakota: Melissa Evensen, Fargo North High School
Ohio: Andy Klinker, Piketon Junior/Senior High School
Oklahoma: Julie Berryhill, Moore High School
Oregon: Alyson Battistel, Milwaukie High School, Academy of the Arts
Pennsylvania: Joseph Daniels II, Westtown School
Rhode Island: Maeve Kennedy, Ponaganset High School
South Carolina: Sarah Kelly, Carolina Springs Middle School
South Dakota: Erik Iverson, Stevens High School
Tennessee: Alex Oldham, Maryville High School
Texas: Lorraine Dumerer, R. L. Turner High School
U.S. Territories: Antonio Prieto Colón, Colegio San Antonio Abad
Utah: Amanda Eskeets, Centennial Middle School
Vermont: Ron Eisenman, Rutland High School
Virginia: Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason, Riverbend High School
Washington: Barbara Bromley, Hazelwood Elementary School
West Virginia: Brian Casto, Milton Middle School
Wisconsin: Gina Rollins, Cuba City Middle School
Wyoming: Paula Volker, Kelly Walsh High School
About The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History
Founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. The Institute’s mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources.
At the Institute’s core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 86,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with access to unique primary source materials.
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Learn more at gilderlehrman.org.
