Streaming Analytics Market

Adoption of advanced technologies such as big data, IoT, AI, ongoing Industrial Automation and cloud-based streaming analytics software drives the market growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "The Global Streaming Analytics Market Size Reach USD 52.19 Billion by 2027 | Registering at a CAGR of 26.8%." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global streaming analytics market size was valued at USD 7,740.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach at USD 52,190.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2020 to 2027.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 341 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/926 Adoption for real-time accurate forecasting, rise of industrial automation, and implementation of cloud-based software drive the growth of the global streaming analytics market. However, stringent data security policies and lack of legacy system integration hinder the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of technologies such as big data, IoT, and AI along with partnerships and new product launches create new opportunities in the coming years.The global streaming analytics market is segmented into component, deployment model, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into software and services. By deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises. Application segment includes fraud detection, predictive asset management, risk management, network management and optimization, sales and marketing, supply chain management, location intelligence, and others. By industry vertical it is categorized as BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, government, retail and e-commerce, media & entertainment, healthcare, and energy & utilities. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/926 Based on component, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the global streaming analytics market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to growing adoption of software among organizations to engage clients in a better manner and identify the target audience and their preferences. However, the services segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 28.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in demand for customized streaming analytics solutions for integration, deployment, and support & maintenance of software.Based on deployment model, the cloud segment held nearly three-fifths of the global streaming analytics market in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to rise in adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) model among small and medium enterprises that enable them to shift toward a subscription-based service model with low-latency data transformation capability. The research also analyzes the on-premise segment.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/926 Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share with nearly two-fifths of the global streaming analytics market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to availability of leading streaming analytics software vendors such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and others in the region along with need to automate decision-making procedure on the basis of real-time data analysis. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 31.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to adoption of advanced technologies including AI, IoT, and big data for business applications, to generate real-time insights.Some of the key streaming analytics industry players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Software AG, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Amazon Web Services, SQLstream, Inc., and Impetus Technologies, Inc. This study includes market trends, streaming analytics market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (341 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/streaming-analytics-market/purchase-options Covid-19 Scenario● Due to lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for over the top (OTT) platforms experienced a significant growth. So, OTT platforms have been adopting streaming analytics to gain insights on consumer behavior and take further steps.● With surge in need for real-time information such as tracking the spread of coronavirus, monitoring patient movements, and maintaining social-distancing, governments and organizations have been investing in streaming analytics applications.● Streaming analytics vendors have adopted cloud-based platforms and devising different strategies to keep their data secure across various platforms as hacking attempts and attacks grow during the pandemic.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.