Denver Oktoberfest Celebrates 54th Annual Event in Downtown Denver with New Activities and Classic Bavarian Traditions

Celebrate Denver Oktoberfest’s 54th year with keg bowling, stein hoisting, live music, and new activities like corn hole and comedy in downtown Denver.

Denver Oktoberfest continues to bring the best of Bavarian tradition to Denver for the 54th year, offering new and exciting experiences each year for attendees of all ages.” — Devon Gleason, Executive Producer

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denver Oktoberfest, a beloved tradition since 1969, returns for its 54th annual celebration. Taking place over two weekends—September 20-22 and September 27-29—this year's event promises an exciting mix of Bavarian culture with modern twists, set in the heart of Denver’s Ballpark District at 21st and Larimer streets.This family-friendly event will feature fan-favorite activities like keg bowling, stein hoisting, delicious Bavarian food, the popular Long Dog Derby, live music, and more. With new additions this year, it’s designed to entertain both Oktoberfest veterans and first-time attendees.Free Admission & VIP ExperienceEntry to Denver Oktoberfest is free for all. For those looking to elevate their experience, VIP tickets are available at thedenveroktoberfest.com, offering exclusive food, beverages, and premium seating.Key Highlights for 2024Festivities officially kick off Friday, September 20th at 4:00 p.m., with numerous activities throughout the weekend, including:Long Dog Derby (Both Sundays): The famous dachshund race returns for its 12th year, now happening both Sundays, starting at 12:30 p.m. Register your dog at thedenveroktoberfest.com. Costumes are encouraged but not required.Broncos Game Broadcast: Watch the Denver Broncos’ away games live from the streets of downtown while enjoying a cold German beer. The game will be shown on the all-new entertainment stage.Three Stages of Live Entertainment: To meet growing demand, this year’s Oktoberfest will feature a brand-new third stage. Each stage will offer live music, ranging from Bavarian tunes to family-friendly local performances, and late-night silent disco dance parties. Costumes are encouraged, and attendees can participate in the lively costume contests.New Activities for 2024: The third entertainment stage will also feature DJ sets, stand-up comedy from Rise Comedy, and line dancing lessons. Guests can try their hand at free-to-play cornhole and beer pong tournaments.Keg Bowling: A unique Oktoberfest sport where participants roll an empty keg to knock down six stacked kegs.Bavarian Food & Drinks: Local vendors will serve traditional German treats like schnitzel, pretzels, and bratwurst. Wash it all down with Oktoberfest-style brews and Jägermeister shots. Guests can roam the event area with re-fillable steins for a true festival experience.Silent Disco: Both Fridays and Saturdays will close with a Silent Disco party starting at 9:00 p.m. Rent headsets at the Steinhoisting Stage and enjoy music from three signature DJs.Stein Hoisting Championships: Show off your strength in this traditional Bavarian contest, with the final championship on Saturday, September 28, at 9:15 p.m.Jägermeister VIP Beer HallFor those looking for a VIP experience, the Jägermeister VIP Beer Hall offers exclusive access to private seating, games, a commemorative 2024 Oktoberfest stein, unlimited beer and wine, and a buffet featuring German food and snacks. VIPs can enjoy private restrooms and live sports coverage, with college football on Saturdays and NFL football on Sundays. VIP tickets are limited and available at thedenveroktoberfest.com.Festival LegacySince 1969, Denver Oktoberfest has grown to become one of the largest Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S., attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees annually. It has been recognized as "The Best Oktoberfest in the United States" by Maxim Magazine and USA Today. Inspired by the original Munich Oktoberfest of 1810, this event is a cherished cultural experience in the heart of downtown Denver.Contact InformationFor more details, interview requests, or media inquiries, please contact:Devon GleasonExecutive Producer – Denver OktoberfestPhone: +1 (303) 592-3800Email: info@thedenveroktoberfest.com

