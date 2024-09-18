Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

September 18th, 2024

Government of Timor-Leste Expresses Solidarity with Portugal for the Violent Fires Ravaging the Country

The Government of Timor-Leste expresses its profound solidarity with the people and Government of Portugal following the violent forest fires that have devastated several areas in the northern and central regions of the country in recent days.

These fires have already destroyed more than 62,000 hectares of forest and resulted in the loss of seven lives, four firefighters and three civilians. Thousands of operatives continue their efforts to control the flames, leading the Portuguese Government to declare a state of calamity in the affected municipalities.

The Government of Timor-Leste expresses its sincere condolences to the victims' families and praises the courage of the firefighters and all the authorities involved, who remain steadfast in fighting the fires and supporting the affected communities.

The Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, said, “At this time of crisis, we reaffirm our commitment to friendship and cooperation with Portugal. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy, especially the families of the victims and the brave operatives who are dedicated to protecting lives and property. We are confident Portugal will overcome this challenge with resilience and unity”. ENDS