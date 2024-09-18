FTC Action Leads to Settlement Against Individual and Company that Operated Business Opportunity Scheme That Took Millions from Consumers

As a result of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit, an individual and his company who helped operate a sprawling business opportunity scheme known as Blueprint to Wealth have agreed to a settlement that permanently bans them from the telemarketing industry.

The FTC first sued Charles Joseph Garis, Jr., and Business Revolution Group, Inc. (BRG) in December, 2023, alleging that Garis and his company played key roles in the Blueprint to Wealth scheme, which targeted consumers looking to build their own businesses with a program that offers essentially no value, other than commissions that come from encouraging others to join the scheme.

“This settlement demonstrates the FTC’s commitment to go after those like Garis and his company, Business Revolution Group, who use phony earnings claims to promote and sell worthless business or investment opportunities,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Two other individual defendants in the case, Robert William Shafer and Samuel J. Smith, previously agreed to settlements to resolve the FTC’s allegations against them for their participation in Blueprint to Wealth.

The scheme took millions of dollars from consumers by charging them at least $3,000 and as much as $21,000, plus hundreds of dollars in additional “administrative fees,” for membership in the scheme, which nominally promised its members turnkey online businesses that would be operated on the members’ behalf, according to the FTC’s complaint. Those businesses, however, existed only to sell more supposed businesses to more consumers.

The stipulated final order settling the case against Garis and BRG permanently bans them from telemarketing as well as from any role in selling or marketing money-making or investment opportunities. In addition, they are required to pay $100,000 to the FTC and turn over the contents of numerous bank accounts and funds, which could be used to provide refunds to consumers.

Garis and BRG are subject to a monetary judgement totaling more than $567,000, which has been partially suspended based on their inability to pay that amount. If they are found to have lied to the FTC about their financial condition, the full amount of the judgment would be immediately due.

The Commission vote approving the stipulated final order was 5-0. The FTC filed the proposed order in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

NOTE: Stipulated final orders have the force of law when approved and signed by the District Court judge.

The staff attorneys on this matter are Connell McNulty and Lauren Rivard of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.