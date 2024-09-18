Kean University Board of Trustees Approves New Five-Year Contract for Visionary President Lamont Repollet

Union, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kean University Board of Trustees this week approved a new five-year contract for President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D., securing his transformative leadership as Kean continues evolving as a national research institution with one of the most diverse student bodies in the nation.

Since assuming leadership in July 2020, President Repollet has overseen significant changes at Kean, including three consecutive years of record enrollment and advancing Kean as New Jersey’s urban research university. Today, more than 18,500 students across the globe call Kean their academic home.

“President Repollet has set the tone for transformational leadership at Kean,” said Steve Fastook, chair of the Kean University Board of Trustees. “He also embodies everything we need in a strong, visionary leader. Under his guidance, Kean has grown at a time when many universities are struggling, and he continues to elevate the institution’s standing on the international stage.”

President Repollet expressed gratitude to the Board of Trustees for its continued support, emphasizing that the University’s progress would not have been possible without their commitment.

“I am excited and honored to continue leading Kean University at this pivotal moment in our history,” Repollet said. “With the support of our Board of Trustees, we have made incredible strides. Kean is now recognized as New Jersey’s urban research university, and our community of students, faculty and staff reflects the rich diversity that drives our success. I look forward to building on our achievements and continuing to make Kean an international leader in higher education.”

Repollet has consistently advanced student success initiatives to improve retention and graduation rates. The freshman class that started with him in 2020 just achieved the highest four-year graduation rate at Kean over the past decade, exceeding all other cohorts.

Under Repollet’s leadership, the University has hired more than 130 tenure-track faculty, improved labor and government relations, increased philanthropic and grant support and consistently been ranked for social mobility by U.S. News & World Report. The University is now classified as a national university and is working toward achieving R2 research institution status by the Carnegie Commission in the next year.

The University’s campus in Wenzhou, China, has also experienced record growth over the past four years and currently serves 5,000 students.

“I am deeply invested in the success of each and every student at Kean,” Repollet said. “My family and I are proud to support the Kean University Foundation in advancing opportunities for our students to succeed and thrive.”

President Repollet has pledged to donate $1 million to the Kean University Foundation. This generous contribution will ultimately support the President’s Future Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships for students from all backgrounds.

Ada Morell, former chair of the Kean University Board of Trustees and a current board member, said she is tremendously pleased with the trajectory of the University under Repollet’s leadership. The new contract runs through 2029.

“When we selected President Repollet in 2020, he outlined a bold vision for Kean’s growth and development, and he has delivered beyond our expectations,” Morell said. “Kean is serving students from all backgrounds, from local communities to countries across the globe, and providing them with the tools to succeed.”

Repollet came to Kean in July 2020 after serving as the New Jersey Commissioner of Education. His career in education began in the classroom as a teacher, and he rose to the roles of principal and superintendent before leading the state’s education system under Gov. Phil Murphy.

ABOUT KEAN UNIVERSITY

Kean University, New Jersey’s urban research university, is a national institution of higher education recognized for its diversity, innovation, and the social mobility of its graduates. Founded in 1855 as a teachers college, Kean has evolved into a thriving research university that supports students as they persist to graduation, give back to their communities, and launch successful careers. Kean’s six colleges offer more than 50 undergraduate programs, six doctoral degree programs, and over 70 options leading to master’s degrees, professional diplomas, or certifications, across a full range of academic subjects. With campuses in Union, Toms River, and Manahawkin, New Jersey, and Wenzhou, China, as well as Kean Online, the University provides students of all backgrounds an affordable and accessible world-class education. Learn more at www.kean.edu .

