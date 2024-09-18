Canon Medical Announces Grand Opening of Canon Medical Academy USA

Tustin, Ca, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems Corporation proudly announces the inauguration of the Canon Medical Academy USA, located in Cleveland, Ohio. Strategically located for optimal access to medical institutes and in close proximity to Canon Medical Research USA, Canon's R&D organization, and Canon Healthcare USA, Canon Medical Academy USA is a testament to Canon's commitment to fostering excellence in healthcare and education.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine attended the grand opening, celebrating Canon Medical Academy USA for further enhancing Ohio's healthcare landscape.

“I congratulate Canon Medical on the grand opening of this academy and thank them for their ongoing commitment to Ohio and the Cleveland area,” said Governor DeWine. “With world-class medical institutions and researchers, northeast Ohio is a hub for cutting-edge medical education. With the opening of this new academy, our healthcare experts across the region will be able to continue elevating their work, get hands-on experience with the latest medical imaging technology, and use this knowledge to better treat the people in our communities.”

The establishment of Canon Medical Academy USA demonstrates Canon's continued investment in the United States and continued commitment to our customers, partners and patient community around the world.

At Canon Medical Academy USA, our healthcare customers will experience the cutting-edge technologies that have positioned Canon at the forefront of medical imaging. More than a training center, the academy offers a unique learning experience. It is a hub for training on advanced products and solutions and a comprehensive learning institution for Canon Medical customers.

"Our vision for Canon Medical Academy USA is to create a dynamic learning environment where healthcare professionals can thrive and continuously elevate their expertise," said Toshio Takiguchi, CEO and President of Canon Medical Systems Corporation. "Through strategic partnerships and collaborations, Canon Medical Academy USA will play a pivotal role in providing cutting-edge education to solve customer healthcare challenges while upholding our commitment to excellence."

Canon Medical Academy USA boasts a state-of-the-art facility complemented by a comprehensive curriculum specifically crafted by expert faculty and the Canon team. This institute brings together subject matter experts to deliver top-notch training and support to healthcare professionals.

Moreover, Canon Medical Academy USA’s impact extends beyond education. It aims to bolster the local healthcare workforce and enrich the Cleveland community by nurturing talent and fostering innovation. By contributing to advancing healthcare locally and globally, Canon aims to be a leader in the diagnostic imaging field.

As Canon Medical Academy USA opens its doors, Canon Medical Systems Corporation reaffirms its dedication to driving positive change in healthcare, guided by its core Made for Life philosophy, mission and values. With a continued commitment to excellence, Canon Medical Academy USA sets the stage for a new medical education era of innovation and collaboration.

For more information about Canon Medical Academy USA, please click here.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray, and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website: https://us.medical.canon/

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features. At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon/

Olivia Duarte Canon Medical Systems USA (800) 421-1968 oduarte@us.medical.canon

