My Little Book of Poems Offers Heartfelt, Inspiring, Pictures of Race, Faith and Family.

This approachable new poetry book from Palmetto Publishing speaks volumes about intersectionality in today’s complex world

Charleston, SC, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Readers can experience a moving, emotional journey in My Little Book of Poems, a wonderfully approachable and evocative poetry book that traverses intersectional boundaries. Each poem in the collection pulls readers into a rich world of immersive thought, connecting complex emotions surrounding themes such as race and identity, faith, womanhood, feminism, and what it means to be human.

The author, A. J. Brown is a talented writer whose poetry moves with the comfortable rhythm of speech, and whose words vibrate with relentless honesty. Readers will feel a kindred bond with Brown, whose Southern sensibilities and joyful freedom of self shine on every page.

The poems, like the book’s cover art, evoke a vibrant and rich depiction of artistic ingenuity. This book will make readers laugh and cry.

My Little Book of Poems is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

A. J. Brown has always been captivated by the power of words. She has born a deep love for literature since childhood, which made the craft of painting pictures with language an inevitability in her life. Her debut poetry collection, My Little Book of Poems, is a love letter to the power of writing to transform, inspire, and embody truths both plain and hidden. Known for her Southern charm and distinctive storytelling that captures the intricacies of life and human emotions, Brown is excited to take the next steps in her literary journey.

Media Contact: A. J. Brown

Email: MsJae2013@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, A. J. Brown

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.