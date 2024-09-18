Submit Release
DED Announces Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund Investments across the State

Under the 2024 program cycle, NAHTF recipients will receive assistance for housing projects and non-profit technical support for a total of 20 projects statewide.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is pleased to announce the recipients of $10.72 million in awards under the 2024 application cycle of the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF).

The Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF) was established by the Nebraska Legislature in 1996 through the Nebraska Affordable Housing Act. Enacted to address Nebraska’s affordable housing needs, the Act calls for a portion of the documentary stamp tax from Nebraska real estate transactions to be transferred to the NAHTF. DED administers the fund to support the development of quality, affordable housing across the state. Having a ready supply of reasonably priced housing helps communities recruit new families, attract businesses, and ensure residents at all income levels can enjoy the Good Life.  

The NAHTF program assists local units of government, public housing authorities, community action agencies, nonprofit organizations and for-profits working in partnership with one of these entities. NAHTF dollars may be applied to support a variety of housing-related projects, including the construction of new units and rehabilitation of a community’s existing housing stock. The program also supports first-time homebuyers through direct homebuyer assistance such as down-payment and closing costs.

The NAHTF application cycle for 2024 was highly competitive. DED received 52 full applications, requesting a total of $30,683,015.

Today’s awards will assist 20 individual projects and support the development of at least 253 housing units. Projects include new home construction, construction of new rental housing, rehabilitation of existing structures, and homebuyer assistance.

“NAHTF has a proven track record of helping communities develop attractive, affordable housing,” said DED Director K.C. Belitz. “Each year, the amount of NAHTF funding requested from quality applicants greatly exceeds DED’s funding availability. The organizations awarded this cycle made especially strong cases for how their projects will alleviate local housing needs. Congratulations to the NAHTF award recipients for 2024! Also, thank you to the many applicants who, while not awarded this round, are doing important work to serve their communities.”

Awards from the 2024 NAHTF application cycle are listed below. All award amounts are subject to a contract review and final underwriting process. For more information about the program, including how to apply, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/housing/nahtf/.

Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund Award Recipients – 2024 Application Cycle
Awardee Organization Congressional District Project Location Project Description Project Summary NAHTF Award Amount
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Inc. CD1 Cass and Sarpy counties Rehabilitation Homeowner $595,000
NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska CD1 City of Columbus New Construction Rental $845,000
NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska CD1 8 counties in northeast Nebraska Non-Profit Technical Assistance Technical Assistance $50,000
NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska CD1 8 counties in northeast Nebraska Purchase/Resale/Rehab Homebuyer Assistance Homebuyer $869,000
Nebraska Housing Developers Association CD1 Statewide Non-Profit Technical Assistance Technical Assistance $50,000
Northeast Economic Development, Inc. CD1 15 counties in northeast Nebraska Rehabilitation Homeowner $574,500
GESU Housing, Inc. CD2 Douglas County Non-Profit Technical Assistance Technical Assistance $50,000
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Inc. CD2 Douglas County Purchase/Rehab/Resale Homebuyer $750,000
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Inc. CD2 City of Omaha New Construction Homebuyer $770,000
inCOMMON Housing Development CD2 City of Omaha New Construction Rental $805,000
Omaha Housing Authority CD2 City of Omaha New Construction Rental $750,000
Spark Capital CD2 Douglas County Non-Profit Technical Assistance Technical Assistance $50,000
Central Nebraska Growth Foundation CD3 City of Grand Island New Construction Rental $845,000
City of Franklin CD3 City of Franklin Rental Construction Rental $809,800
Hastings Community Redevelopment Authority CD3 City of Hastings New Construction Rental $844,750
Kearney Community Sustainable Housing CD3 City of Kearney Non-Profit Technical Assistance Technical Assistance $30,000
NEHI, Inc. CD3 6 counties in northeast Nebraska Non-Profit Technical Assistance Technical Assistance $11,050
Pawnee City Community Foundation, Inc. CD3 City of Pawnee City New Construction Homebuyer $640,000
Southwest Nebraska Community Betterment Corporation CD3 City of Grant, Villages of Hayes Center and Wauneta New Construction, Homebuyer Assistance Homebuyer $590,900
Stuart Village Manor, Inc. CD3 Village of Stuart New Construction Rental $789,500
Total of NAHTF Awards: 2024 Cycle         $10,719,500

