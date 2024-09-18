OneMove Responds to Dye & Durham’s Misleading Announcement about Litigation

Correction : Dye & Durham’s false and disparaging allegations against OneMove rejected

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMove Capital Ltd. (“OneMove”) is pleased that the Court has rejected all of the inflammatory allegations made by Dye & Durham Limited (“Dye & Durham” or the “Company”) and its Board against OneMove and their attempts to disparage its CEO.

The Company’s press release misleadingly suggests that the Court accepted its position about the Investor Rights Agreement (“IRA”). In reality, the Court rejected that OneMove breached the IRA. Despite the Company stating otherwise in its July 2 press release, the IRA does not restrict the voting rights of OneMove in any way. OneMove will vote its shares as it sees fit, as it has always done.

The Company’s press release failed to inform its shareholders that the Court rejected the Board’s argument that OneMove’s proposal to remove and replace Mr. Prittie was motivated by OneMove’s personal animosity toward Mr. Prittie and was an attempt to redress a personal grievance against Mr. Prittie. The Court held:

“In this case, the concerns giving rise to OneMove’s proposal clearly relate to the business and affairs of the Company. Other shareholders have also been advancing similar concerns as OneMove ….” (emphasis added)

The Court summarized the litany of negative feedback received by the Board:

“OneMove was not alone in these concerns. In the fall of 2022 Mr. Derksen assembled feedback from the Company’s significant shareholders. This feedback was summarized in a presentation to the Company’s board. Mr. Derksen spoke of concerns about “trust” issues in the market , a perception of weak governance , a perception of senior management self-interest and a lack of transparency .

In 2023, the feedback from significant shareholders, as reported by Mr. Derksen to the board, again revealed broad investor concerns regarding: the pace of acquisitions and the resulting increases to the Company’s debt load; a lack of forthright and transparent communication from the CEO ; and the credibility of senior management . Long term investors, he reported, were confounded and looking for clear direction and consistent action. New investors were “scared” and “staying away” because of these concerns, which were widely known in the market.” (emphasis added)

OneMove is pleased that the Court clearly acknowledged OneMove’s right to seek the removal of Mr. Prittie under corporate law, and will examine its options to most efficiently give effect to its right.

OneMove urges Ms. Moorehead to face reality: one way or another, shareholders will have their say on the future of the Company and she will not be able to indefinitely use Company resources to attack shareholders who have different views from the Board and management.

OneMove Capital Ltd.

Email: ir@onemovecapital.com

Phone: 786.220.2552

