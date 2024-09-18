Saia Broadens Footprint in Western U.S. with Key Terminal Openings

The new facilities will drive enhanced service and regional growth in Bismarck, Fargo, and Sidney.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is excited to announce that Saia LTL Freight, a leading less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, is opening three new terminals this month, further expanding its Western U.S. footprint as the company celebrates its 100th anniversary. The new terminals in Bismarck and Fargo, North Dakota, and Sidney, Montana, represent key milestones in Saia’s strategic growth, enhancing its service capabilities and supporting the company’s continued commitment to its "Customer First" approach.



Saia is excited to open its first two terminals in North Dakota, one in Bismarck and another in Fargo. The facilities mark a significant step in the company’s expansion into the state, bringing Saia’s industry-leading services to a growing customer base in the region. Additionally, the company is pleased to announce the opening of its terminal in Sidney, Montana, as part of its ongoing Western expansion. This is the fourth facility for the company in the state.

"As we continue to celebrate our 100th year in business, each new terminal opening demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service to both new and existing customers," said Executive Vice President of Operations Patrick Sugar. "Every facility we open is an opportunity to create long-term value by strengthening our network and enhancing our ability to serve our customers better. Our expansion into North Dakota is particularly significant, as it allows us to provide a higher level of service in this market."

Saia’s ongoing investment in its facilities and workforce is central to the company’s growth strategy. "These new terminals are not just an investment for this quarter or even this year - they’re long-term investments that will drive value for our customers and shareholders for years to come," added Sugar. "We remain focused on delivering exceptional service, supporting our customers’ success, and maintaining our company’s strong culture as we continue to grow."

The new terminals will further enhance Saia’s direct shipping capabilities, improving service for customers in the Western U.S. while contributing to local economies through job creation. The company has already opened several new facilities this year and plans to add additional terminals as part of its broader national expansion strategy.

Saia is actively hiring for various positions across its expanding network, including drivers, dockworkers, office staff, sales professionals, and management roles. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the Saia website to learn more about available opportunities and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates over 210 terminals across the country and employs more than 15,000 people. Recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact, Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking’s “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

