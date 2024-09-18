Tara Risser Joins Cologix As Chief Business Officer

Well-respected data center industry leader joins to accelerate growth and expansion

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , a leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company in North America, announced today the appointment of Tara Risser as Chief Business Officer. A seasoned leader in the data center industry, Risser brings 25 years of experience and will lead Cologix’s corporate development, market expansion and strategic partnerships.

“Tara is an outstanding addition to our executive team and has a strong track record in our industry of driving growth both organically and through M&A, alongside her strong partnerships and customer relationships,” said Laura Ortman, CEO of Cologix. “Her decades of global experience in driving significant revenue growth, creating strategic partnerships and focus on customer success will be instrumental as we build on the momentum of our recent new developments, expansions and acquisitions.”

In her new role, Risser will be responsible for leading corporate development, analyzing key markets and trends and building new partnerships to evolve Cologix’s post-customer deployments. Risser also will drive market expansion and strategic partnerships, focusing on key growth areas like interconnection, AI and hybrid cloud, as well as optimizing Cologix’s asset portfolio. Additionally, Risser will lead Cologix’s corporate strategy for expansion into new markets.

“I’m thrilled to join Cologix at such a dynamic time through this phase of accelerated growth for the company and our industry,” said Risser. “With recent new development of AI-ready data centers and acquisitions, as well as Cologix’s continued expansion into new markets, I’m eager to help drive the next phase of growth and position the company at the forefront of AI and interconnection.”

Risser joins Cologix from Equinix, where she spent nine years, most recently serving as President of the Americas where she was responsible for leading strategy and growth throughout North and South America. She also served as the Senior Vice President, Global Customer Care and Experience at Equinix driving the transformation to broaden the organization’s customer experience from reactive support to proactive engagements. Prior to Equinix, she spent 14 years at Level 3 Communications in various leadership roles to drive sales effectiveness, integration and customer care efforts. Risser holds an M.S. in Business from the University of Colorado and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire.

Risser’s appointment comes as Cologix strengthens its presence across North America with recent developments and new partnerships paving the way for further expansion in 2024 and beyond.

