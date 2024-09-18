DNREC to Hold Community Information Session Sept. 24 on Indian River Inlet North Side Beach and Dune Repair

The Aug. 18, 2024 breach at the Indian River inlet north side beach bordering Route 1 northbound;

the breach was the second at that location in the last six months. /DelDOT photo

Planned Dredging and Replenishment Project Aims to Provide

More Protection of Critical Infrastructure, Including State Route 1

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a community information session on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to discuss the upcoming dredging and beach and dune replenishment project on the north side of the Indian River inlet. The session will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Bethany Beach Town Hall at 214 Garfield Parkway, and the public can stop by at any time to join the conversation about the north side of the inlet.

The information session will revisit the history of the state’s efforts in the inlet and details of the emergency replenishment project to take place this winter on the north side of the inlet. Governor Carney announced the project earlier this month, calling for DNREC to perform the emergency sand replenishment and for the state Department of Transportation (DelDOT) to add additional sheet-pile walling in the coming months for additional protection along the north side of the inlet. These efforts will help protect critical infrastructure including Route 1 and the Indian River Inlet Bridge from the winter storm season.

At the community information session, Delaware residents and visitors can review display boards and engage with DNREC and DelDOT staff. The display boards and other materials will be available on the DNREC website after the session. More information is available at de.gov/dnrecmeetings.

