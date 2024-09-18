BOS to Release Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2024 and Host a Video Conference Call on November 28, 2024

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC ), an integrator for supply chain technologies, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, November 28, 2024.



BOS will host a video conference call on November 28, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. EST.

To access the video conference call, please click on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83701495535?pwd=5rANXKpCp1hbrHYRIHIBIdKbBZSaUF.1

About BOS

BOS leverages cutting-edge technologies to optimize supply chain operations across three key divisions. The Intelligent Robotics division streamlines industrial and logistics inventory processes. The RFID division efficiently marks and tracks inventory, and the Supply Chain division effectively manages inventory supply.

For additional information, contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO +972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

