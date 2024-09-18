Veyond Metaverse Shatters Boundaries with World’s First AI-Powered 5D XR Surgery

Raymond Thein and Shwe La Min Hospital Lead the Way in Southeast Asia’s Push to Become a Hub for AI-Powered Healthcare

San Francisco, CA , Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a milestone for global healthcare, Veyond Metaverse, a pioneer in XR healthcare technology, successfully completed the world’s first AI-powered 5D XR surgery on September 17, 2024. Prof. Dr. Thierry Flam remotely guided the procedure from New York, USA, while Prof. Dr. Aung Kyaw Tun performed the surgery in Yangon, Myanmar—overcoming a distance of 13,600 kilometers. 5D XR technology combines immersive 3D visuals, real-time collaboration, and AI-powered insights to enhance surgical precision and collaboration across distances. This event marks another milestone following the world’s first XR digital surgery in September 2023.

Image Credit:Veyond Metaverse

Since its inception, Veyond Metaverse has led the way in 5D XR healthcare, driving real-world advancements. In September 2023, the company made history with the world’s first XR digital surgery, connecting surgeons from Paris to Yangon through the Veyond Connect™ platform. Over the past year, the company has validated its platform through multiple live XR surgeries and earned seven prestigious industry awards, recognizing its transformative impact on global healthcare. With the world’s first AI-powered 5D XR surgery connecting New York and Yangon, Veyond Metaverse sets a new standard for global collaboration and surgical innovation.

A Leap into 5D Surgery

This 5D XR surgery represents a breakthrough in medical technology. Remotely guided by Prof. Dr. Thierry Flam from New York and performed by Prof. Dr. Aung Kyaw Tun in Yangon, the integration of telepresence, immersive 3D visuals, and dynamic digital twin technology has revolutionized surgical collaboration and outcomes. So why is it called 5D? In addition to the immersive 3D visuals and real-time collaboration (the 4th dimension being time), the 5th dimension comes from integrating live patient data, AI-powered insights, and digital annotations directly into the surgical environment. This additional layer delivers crucial real-time information to surgeons, enhancing precision and decision-making, and opening the door to new possibilities for benchmarking medical and surgical procedures. The Veyond Connect™ platform was instrumental in delivering seamless, real-time support to the surgical team. This proprietary system merges AI-powered digital twin technology with real-time telepresence, expanding access to high-quality surgical expertise and democratizing healthcare globally.

Crucial Support from Shwe La Min Hospital

The success of the 5D XR surgery was made possible by the invaluable contributions of Dr. Pyi Thein Kyaw, Medical Superintendent of Shwe La Min Hospital, and the highly skilled Operating Theater (OT) team. Their exceptional clinical expertise and dedication were key to executing this pioneering procedure with precision and efficiency. As the home of the world’s first 5D XR operating room, Shwe La Min Hospital continues to play a key role in advancing the clinical use of 5D XR technology, solidifying its position as a leader in 5D XR healthcare applications in Southeast Asia.

Innovative Leadership

Raymond Thein, a visionary leader in expanding 5D XR healthcare technology across Asia, played a pivotal role in establishing the world’s first 5D XR operating room in September 2023. Since then, multiple XR live surgeries have successfully demonstrated significant advancements in surgical technology. His current focus is establishing a Center of Excellence for the 5D XR healthcare platform in Southeast Asia, aiming to improve access to high-quality healthcare for millions in the region.

Mr. Thein is also spearheading the development of the world’s first 5D XR-assisted organ transplant procedure, with more details to be announced soon. His work is focused on solving critical medical challenges in Southeast Asia, where complex cases like organ transplants have traditionally relied on visiting surgeons from overseas.

Quotes from Key Figures

Prof. Dr. Thierry Flam said:

"This 5D XR surgery demonstrates the transformative potential of AI and XR technology in surgical practice. By enabling real-time collaboration across vast distances, we can now break down geographical barriers and deliver top-tier surgical care anywhere in the world. This is only the beginning of what’s possible."

Pr. Dr. Aung Kyaw Tun, who performed the surgery in Yangon, added:

"Performing this surgery in collaboration with Prof. Dr. Flam through 5D XR technology was a groundbreaking experience. The ability to connect across continents and provide high-quality care regardless of distance shows how this platform can revolutionize the future of surgery. As we become more adept with this technology, we plan to undertake even more complex procedures."

Raymond Thein said:

"Veyond Metaverse’s 5D XR technology represents a new era in global surgical collaboration. By expanding access to expertise and enhancing real-time interactions, we are setting a new standard for surgical care and positioning Southeast Asia as a leader in AI-powered healthcare innovation."

Adam Choe, CEO, and Dr. Joon Chung, CTO and Co-Founders of Veyond Metaverse, said:

"This surgery is a pivotal milestone in our mission to democratize healthcare. By integrating advanced AI and 5D XR technology, we are not only enhancing surgical precision but also scaling access to life-saving care globally. Our goal is to ensure that no patient is limited by geography or resources."

This milestone marks just the beginning of a new era in AI-powered surgery, enhancing global collaboration, improving surgical precision, and personalizing patient care through real-time data and AI-powered insights.

About Veyond Metaverse

Veyond Metaverse is a pioneering healthcare technology company specializing in extended reality (XR) solutions. Originating from the MIMS Lab and headquartered in Silicon Valley, the company integrates advanced AI, NLP, and immersive 5D technology to revolutionize medical education and collaboration. Their innovative, haptic-enhanced XR technology, including the Veyond Connect™ platform, is validated at prestigious hospitals and is transforming global healthcare. Veyond Metaverse is committed to making high-quality medical care accessible worldwide and setting new industry standards with its pioneering solutions.







Media Contact: Adam Choe

Email: info@veyondmetaverse.com





