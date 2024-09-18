Octane Medical Innovation Forum to be held on Oct 8-9 in Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Octane , an innovative organization building the SoCal of Tomorrow by connecting people, resources and capital to fuel technology growth in Southern California, is pleased to announce that the Octane Medical Innovation Forum 2024 (“OMIF”) will be held on October 8-9, 2024 at the Irvine Marriott, 18000 Von Karman Ave. Irvine, CA 92612.



A renowned event series, the Octane Medical Innovation Forum (OMIF) dives deep into groundbreaking innovations and their impact on the future of medicine, improving patient outcomes, and tackling healthcare’s biggest challenges. The theme of the upcoming event is “The Seismic Shift in Healthcare: AI and Innovation.”

Fresh on the heels of a global pandemic, it’s time to witness firsthand the seismic shift in healthcare driven by artificial intelligence and groundbreaking innovations in digital medicine, imaging technology, and medical interventions. OMIF 2024 attendees will explore unparalleled educational content, engage with premium discussions, and participate in high-powered networking on highly relevant subjects such as (1) Advances in neuroscience and mental health; (2) Space-based pharmaceutical manufacturing; (3) Breakthroughs in regenerative medicine; and (4) Impacts of AI on diagnostics and patient care.

Event attendees will include esteemed industry experts, entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders, established corporate leaders, R&D pioneers, university scientists and outstanding healthcare researchers. Designed for the free-flowing exchange of knowledge, attendees have the opportunity to interact and dive into the latest technological developments, business model innovations, and strategic partnership structures; and explore potential synergies with seasoned professionals throughout the sector.

At the two-day event, OMIF will host a celebrated line-up of 30 speakers including health visionaries, industry veterans, and legendary decision-makers including well-known luminaries such as Ailenn J Anderson, PhD, who serves as Director, Sue and Bill Gross Stem Cell Research Center; Anthony Chang, MD, MBA, MPH, MS, the Chief Intelligence and Innovations Officer, CHOC; Phillip Franks, the CEO at BeWell OC; Eric Gildenhuys, President and CEO, Rezultant Inc.; Mark Silverman, Director, Omnichannel Strategy, AbbVie, and Biren Mehta, Vice President, Venture Investments, Johnson & Johnson, among others.

Josh Makower, MD, Professor of Medicine and Bioengineering, Stanford University Schools of Medicine & Engineering; Director & Co-Founder, Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign; and Chairman & Founder, ExploraMed Development, LLC, shall deliver the keynote address during the opening day of the forum.

Terri Ross, a globally recognized, practice management expert, thought leader and high-performance sales coach with a wealth of experience in the medical aesthetics sector will be the emcee for the event.

A complete list of speakers can be viewed here: https://octaneoc.org/omif-speakers/

Attendees will be treated to a variety of highly engaging formats including wide-ranging panel discussions, free-wheeling fireside chats, informative speeches and specially curated sessions with invited speakers.

The forum will feature enlightening panel discussions across several themes such as “Innovation Expanding Globally – Financing the Innovation of the Future”; “The Intersection of AI and Healthcare Innovation”; “Regenerative Medicine: Bridging the Gap to Curative Therapies”; “Neuro Behavioral Health and Wellness”; “Neuro Tech Forum 2025: Transforming Care and Outcomes”; “A View from Strategics”; “Marketplace Overview – State of the Industry”; “AI in Action: Shaping Tomorrow’s Business Today”; “Going Global – Accessing Different Geographic Regions”; “Ethical Considerations and Regulatory Frameworks in AI-Driven Healthcare”; and “Digital Therapeutics: Honing in on Mental Health”.

Nicole Roberts, Co-Founder of the Super Bowl Brain Health Summit; Leigh Steinberg, Chairman of Leigh Steinberg Sports and Entertainment Holdings; and Andrew Gitkin, Senior Managing Director, Investment Banking, Leerink, will participate in captivating fireside chats and share their unique insights of current and future innovations in healthcare.

In the highly-anticipated Octane Capital & Growth Company Presentation segments, founders and pioneers from rigorously-vetted Octane portfolio companies will pitch their groundbreaking solutions to the Octane investor ecosystem and strategics in a bid to raise capital from seasoned investors; amplify visibility; connect with key decision-makers, experienced physicians, med-tech professionals, and would-be mentors; showcase their impact on the health-technology space; and source potential customers.

Beyond the myriad of benefits for the presenting companies, these sessions seamlessly offer under-the-radar and emerging opportunities to keen investors.

The complete list of presenting companies that will participate in the 2024 edition can be found here: https://octaneoc.org/omif-presenting/

More information on Octane’s Launchpad SBDC Accelerator program is available here: https://octaneoc.org/launchpad/

The Medical Innovation Prize at Octane's Medical Innovation Forum recognizes leaders who have significantly contributed to advancing medical knowledge. They are pioneers in transforming existing models to better serve changing needs and expectations in medical innovation. This year, the recipient is none other than Anthony Chang, MD, MBA, MPH, MS, Chief Intelligence and Innovations Officer, Children’s Hospital of Orange County and Founder of AIMed.

Interested parties can learn more about the Award Luncheon at the following link: https://octaneoc.org/medical-innovation-forum/prize-recipients/

At the close of Day 1, the forum will host OCTANEFEST at The Catalina Ballroom, where attendees can immerse themselves in an invaluable networking event while enjoying the relaxed atmosphere and savouring gourmet snacks and drinks.

At the close of the forum on Day 2, the evening will welcome the Community Impact Celebration & Reception which connects the brightest and most impactful minds in life sciences and medicine, and celebrates the ecosystem’s collective efforts to transform healthcare and quality of life in Orange County. Come, join this majestic evening, and be inspired to continue driving the positive change we all wish to see.

Bill Carpou, CEO, Octane, said,

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Medical Innovation Forum, an industry flagship event which has played a central role in driving innovation and collaboration in the healthcare space throughout Southern California. I can scarcely think of a more appropriate time to shine the spotlight on artificial intelligence and its incredible transformative potential for the future of healthcare. The rapid pace of development in imaging technology and digital systems promises to and is already opening up a host of new avenues in health tech and associated areas. Following the global pandemic, rising healthcare and senior living costs, and ageing demographics, this forum seeks to leverage our platform to drive significant change in the health landscape. In addition to the theme of the forum, attendees shall gain unique access to our other major initiatives including the LaunchPad SBDC Accelerator, Non-Profit Accelerator, STEAM Ahead, Women’s Leaders of Octane, healthsocal.ai, and Next Wave. This is a must-attend event for all actors associated with healthcare and we look forward to strengthening our regional ecosystem, driving higher investments, and lending support to fresh partnerships with diverse professionals.”

To register for Octane’s Medical Innovation Forum, kindly visit

https://register.octaneoc.org/omif

About Octane

Octane fosters a future-focused ecosystem of tech and medtech companies across Southern California by connecting people, resources, and capital. Octane’s mission is to drive innovation and growth by facilitating the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and resources that fuel the growth and development of Southern California’s tech and medtech industries. Octane impacts the community through LaunchPad, a top-performing accelerator, Octane Capital & Growth, a platform to provide companies with capital and growth resources, Ignite Series, in person and on-demand leading content and events, and Octane Foundation for Innovation, focused on furthering our mission while advancing diversity and inclusiveness. Learn more at octaneoc.org.

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge communications and digital engagement platform providing tailored Platform Solutions for select private and public companies. Over the course of 18+ years, IBN has introduced over 65+ investor facing brands to the investment public and amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands amplify recognition and reach as well as help fulfill the unique needs of our rapidly growing and diverse base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of influential properties as well as leverage the energy and experience of our team of professionals to best serve our clients.

IBN’s Platform Solutions provide access to: (1) our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) through 65+ investor facing brands; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (4) a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to effectively reach target markets and demographics; (5) Press Release Enhancement to ensure accuracy and impact; (6) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (7) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer .

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.