Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery Launch Co-Branded Online Experience

New Ordering Journey Includes First-of-its-Kind 3D Cookie Cake Builder

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of Great American Cookies , Marble Slab Creamery and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces the launch of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery’s new co-branded online ordering experience in partnership with Rapturous , the digital restaurant transformation and customer experience wing of 3 Owl , and Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading technology provider for restaurants.

The new user experience comes at a time when Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery are experiencing robust growth. Since the co-brand launched in 2014, the concept has since surpassed over 150 units worldwide. The new website functions as a dynamic co-branded platform that seamlessly integrates the two brands. The innovative site optimizes the guest experience, whether they are visiting a co-branded location or a standalone Great American Cookies or Marble Slab Creamery.

Another key initiative to enhancing the customer’s digital journey is the creation of the first-ever 3D Cookie Cake Builder, now live at www.greatamericancookies.com . Unlike any other digital Cake builder, the new Great American Cookies model delivers the delight of building a cake in real time. It provides 3D design visuals as guests select icing colors, Cookie Cake flavors, and personalized messages for their Great American Cookies Cookie Cake.

“The new Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery online ordering platform has set the bar high for a new industry standard with the help of our partners, 3 Owl and Olo,” said Mason Wiederhorn, Chief Brand Officer of FAT Brands. “With conversion-driving features like Olo Pay’s Mobile Wallet payments and a 3D Cookie Cake Builder, we instantly saw a lift in sales. Our new co-branded online storefront also has the flexibility to be utilized in-store and we plan to pilot the Cookie Cake Builder self-service kiosk in select test locations in early 2025.”

“Olo is excited to support FAT Brands as it levels up its commitment to digital transformation,” said Nolan DeCoster, SVP of Partnerships and Business Development of Olo. “Not only is the interactive ordering journey a perfect example of technology elevating the guest experience and driving sales, but it also is a perfect example of the power of an open ecosystem. Olo’s integrations allowed FAT Brands to build this hyper-custom interface with 3 Owl while keeping the familiarity and simplicity of Olo’s Order and Pay solutions for both operators and guests.”

“We are so proud of the work our team has done alongside FAT Brands and Olo,” said David Feldman, CEO of 3 Owl, a digital experience agency helping brands take flight. “This collaboration allowed us to innovate in ways that elevate the customer experience at every touchpoint. Using Olo as our engine, we were able to build a digital platform that’s endlessly scalable. Seeing our shared vision come to life and make an instant impact has been incredibly rewarding.”

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com . For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com .

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch Ice Cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite ice cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our free unlimited Mix-in philosophy, delicious Ice Cream and Shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and Ice Cream Cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Canada, Kuwait, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com .

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com .

Olo | Hospitality at Scale™

Olo (NYSE: OLO) is a leading restaurant technology provider with ordering, payment, and guest engagement solutions that help brands increase orders, streamline operations, and improve the guest experience. Each day, Olo processes millions of orders on its open SaaS platform, gathering the right data from each touchpoint into a single source—so restaurants can better understand and better serve every guest on every channel, every time. Over 700 restaurant brands trust Olo and its network of more than 400 integration partners to innovate on behalf of the restaurant community, accelerating technology’s positive impact and creating a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular. Learn more at olo.com .

Rapturous | 3 Owl’s Restaurant Focused Wing

At Rapturous, we design, develop, and deploy extraordinary, fully integrated restaurant website and app experiences that both guests, and restaurant leadership teams, crave. Learn more at rapturous.co .

