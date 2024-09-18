Vistar Media and PMG Bring Innovative Dynamic Creative and Targeting to Best Western’s Latest Out-of-Home Advertising Campaign

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media, and digital agency PMG , have teamed up for Best Western® Hotels & Resorts latest digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaign . Aimed at boosting brand visibility during the busy travel season, the campaign leverages Vistar’s dynamic creative and proximity targeting.

The campaign targeted travelers near popular Best Western Hotels in 10 different markets. The campaign focused on ads within an eight-mile radius of hotel locations using proximity targeting, and activated creative tailored to each marketplace location and activities using dynamic creative technology. Ads displayed across a mix of OOH venues, including billboards, bus shelters, and more, elevating the hotel brand’s franchise locations across DMAs in the U.S. More specifically, Best Western selected the DMAs the campaign would run in based on peak seasons for each market – targeting 10 DMAs during the spring campaign, in addition to 28 DMAs this summer and nine DMAs this fall as part of a larger 2024 DOOH strategy. This demonstrates DOOH’s ability to seamlessly target various properties within the Best Western portfolio in a personalized, hyper-local way to ensure each property received the necessary coverage and visibility, regardless of the campaign’s budget size.

Leslie Lee, SVP of Marketing at Vistar Media said, “The Best Western DOOH campaign demonstrates that you don’t need a huge ad budget to effectively enhance local advertising at the individual hotel level. Personalization used to require complex activation strategies and deep pockets; today, with dynamic creative a single ad template can be customized with unique images and location details for each market. Best Western used this targeted approach to roll out tailored creative for various destinations and activities, making their campaign both personalized and cost-efficient.”

Key takeaways & campaign highlights:

Flexibility of dynamic: Best Western and PMG used Vistar’s dynamic creative offering to appeal to varied audiences with tailored messages about lake activities, family time, bike excursions and more. Vistar’s templates adapted ads in real-time, showcasing different adventures and exact distances to nearby hotels. This ensured each ad was relevant, timely, and engaging, letting guests know what awaited them around the nearest Best Western.

Best Western and PMG used Vistar’s dynamic creative offering to appeal to varied audiences with tailored messages about lake activities, family time, bike excursions and more. Vistar’s templates adapted ads in real-time, showcasing different adventures and exact distances to nearby hotels. This ensured each ad was relevant, timely, and engaging, letting guests know what awaited them around the nearest Best Western. Proximity targeting: PMG tapped into Vistar’s proximity targeting technology to deploy ads within an eight-mile radius of hotel locations with creative that dynamically pulled in the distance to a Best Western. This allowed the brand to highlight just how close and convenient Best Western locations are to travelers on the go.

PMG tapped into Vistar’s proximity targeting technology to deploy ads within an eight-mile radius of hotel locations with creative that dynamically pulled in the distance to a Best Western. This allowed the brand to highlight just how close and convenient Best Western locations are to travelers on the go. Scalability across venues: PMG and Vistar ensured equitable media coverage by scaling Best Western’s campaign across seven different DOOH venue types. This approach provided consistent exposure, even in regions with limited billboard inventory, ensuring every franchisee location received adequate attention and visibility.

PMG and Vistar ensured equitable media coverage by scaling Best Western’s campaign across seven different DOOH venue types. This approach provided consistent exposure, even in regions with limited billboard inventory, ensuring every franchisee location received adequate attention and visibility. Integration for advanced reporting : Vistar integrated with PMG’s marketing intelligence and automation platform, Alli , eliminating the need to upload DOOH data manually and unlocking opportunities for campaign optimization, insights and tracking for Best Western, such as: Comparing DOOH CPMs to other channels for efficient budget allocation Tracking DOOH availability to identify new areas of opportunity Incorporating OOH into dynamic product feeds



Vistar integrated with PMG’s marketing intelligence and automation platform, , eliminating the need to upload DOOH data manually and unlocking opportunities for campaign optimization, insights and tracking for Best Western, such as:

Jacklin Shapiro, programmatic manager at PMG said, "Our collaboration with Vistar Media was focused on addressing Best Western's need for enhanced brand awareness down to the property level. By leveraging Vistar's dynamic creative and proximity targeting, we developed a programmatic DOOH solution that delivered hyper-local ads to numerous Best Western properties. This approach helped to ensure equitable distribution and visibility for each location, regardless of market size.”

Shapiro added: “This partnership exemplifies PMG’s commitment to solving our clients' business challenges through innovative technology and strategic execution."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Vistar Media and PMG on this innovative DOOH campaign," said Joelle Park, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "Our commitment to delivering data-driven, targeted marketing efforts is exemplified through this dynamic creative strategy. This initiative not only demonstrates our dedication to regional relevance but also highlights our continuous pursuit of innovation to improve the effectiveness of our marketing strategies."

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH. Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server, and Cortex CMS system – Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 20 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About PMG

PMG is a global independent marketing services and technology company that seeks to inspire people and brands that anything is possible. Driven by shared success, PMG uses business strategy and transformation, creative, media, and insights, along with our proprietary marketing intelligence platform Alli, to deliver Digital Made for Humans™. With offices in New York, London, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Atlanta, Costa Rica, and Cleveland, our team is made up of 900 employees globally, and our work for brands like Apple, Nike, Intuit, Experian, Whole Foods, Kohler, CKE Restaurants and Sephora has received top industry recognitions including Cannes Lions and Adweek Media Plan of the Year. For more information about PMG, visit www.pmg.com .

