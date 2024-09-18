NexTrex Launches National Drop-Off Directory for Plastic Bag and Film Recycling

User-friendly Online Search Portal Makes Plastic Film Recycling More Accessible with Locations Listed Across All 50 States

WINCHESTER, Va., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid increasing concern related to plastic bag and film recycling, Trex Company [NYSE:TREX] is making it easier than ever for Americans to responsibly dispose of plastic film waste. The leading manufacturer of high-performance composite decking and railing is proud to announce the launch of the NexTrex® Plastic Recycling Drop-Off Directory, the country’s only online searchable platform dedicated to connecting eco-minded Americans with Trex recycling partners in their local communities. With locations in all 50 states, the nationwide directory fills a gap in the marketplace, offering a comprehensive resource that empowers individuals to contribute to a greener planet by diverting plastic bag and film waste from landfills and waterways.

“Plastic film is a tricky material that cannot be recycled in curbside bins with other recyclable materials, such as paper, cardboard and glass,” explained Stephanie Hicks, Materials and Recycling Programs Manager for Trex Company. “The NexTrex program offers a simple way for people to dispose of flexible plastic waste responsibly and confidently. When you drop off plastic bags and film at a NexTrex recycling location, you know exactly where those materials are going and how they will be used.”

Since first inventing composite decking, Trex has built a successful business from recycled polyethylene (PE) plastic, a core ingredient in its world-famous composite decking, which is made from up to 95% recycled and reclaimed materials. One of the largest recyclers of PE film in North America, the company reclaims and repurposes more than 300 million pounds of discarded plastic material annually. Among its primary sources are grocery stores and other retailers who partner with Trex to responsibly dispose of shrink wrap, pallet wrap, and other flexible plastic materials used in their operations. More than 10,000 of these stores also serve as public-facing drop-off locations with dedicated bins posted in their stores where local community members can recycle plastic bag and film materials that qualify to be used by Trex. These include everyday items such as grocery/retail bags, produce bags, sandwich bags, case overwrap, plastic wrap from paper towels and toilet paper, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaner bags, bubble wrap and flexible shipping pouches. A full list of qualifying materials can be found at www.NexTrex.com.

Through the new NexTrex Plastic Recycling Drop-off Directory, people can simply type in their city, state or zip code to find NexTrex recycling partners in their area. The directory currently includes approximately 10,000 drop-off locations across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii. New locations will continue to be added as more retailers join the NexTrex program. The directory site also invites visitors to suggest alternate locations and provide feedback for program improvements.

“This directory reinforces Trex’s involvement in the entire recycling process, from the collection and processing of plastic film to the creation of sustainable outdoor living products,” noted Dave Heglas, Senior Director, Recycled Materials for Trex Company. “Unlike other retail recycling programs, we actively manage the process from start to finish to ensure the plastics that are dropped off at our partner locations successfully make their way to Trex where they are given new life as beautiful and sustainable Trex decking.”

Founded on the principle that value can be derived from discarded materials, Trex has continuously managed plastic recycling programs for the past three decades. Over the past 30 years, the company has diverted more than 5 billion pounds of PE film from landfills and waterways.

“We are proud to be a successful proof-of-concept that, when done properly and mindfully, plastic recycling is absolutely viable and not a myth,” added Hicks. “Our goal is to make the world a better place one plastic bag at a time.”

To find a NexTrex recycling location near you, go to the new NexTrex Plastic Recycling Drop-off Directory at NexTrex.com. For more information about Trex outdoor living products, visit Trex.com.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted ® Outdoor Decking * 4 Years in a Row (2021-2024). The company was also recently included on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2024 , named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek and ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies for 2023 by Investor’s Business Daily. For more information, visit Trex.com . You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

*Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2024 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com .

Contact: Abigail Cox

L.C. Williams & Associates

312/565-3900

acox@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c795463c-c227-4146-84c8-049f3f6d2a96

NexTrex Drop-Off NexTrex drop-off bin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.