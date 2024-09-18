Hover Group Strengthens Commitment to Building a Leading Marketing Syndicate with Strategic Investment in SquareKnot Analytics

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hover Group is excited to announce our strategic investment in SquareKnot Analytics, a move that aligns with our broader strategy to build a leading marketing syndicate through acquisitions, key investments, and partnerships. This investment benefits our owned asset, Black Rock Marketing Group (BRMG), while positioning SquareKnot Analytics as a critical partner in our growing ecosystem of marketing and analytics solutions.



"Our investment in SquareKnot Analytics is a key part of our mission to create an influential, integrated marketing syndicate that thrives on data-driven insights and innovative strategies," said Alex Verdurmen, Partner at Hover Group. "By connecting SquareKnot’s consumer insights capabilities with BRMG’s shopper marketing capabilities, we are unlocking powerful synergies that will fuel growth and drive new levels of success for both companies."

Hover Group’s commitment extends beyond financial backing, leveraging our vast industry network and expertise in technology, analytics, and business consultancy. This collaboration with SquareKnot is designed to accelerate product development and open new doors for both analytics and marketing innovation.

Josh Cormie, Co-Founder of SquareKnot Analytics, commented, "This partnership with Hover Group marks a significant chapter for us. Their strategic investment, coupled with their extensive industry experience, allows us to scale faster and push boundaries in data analytics. Together, we’re poised to deliver groundbreaking, data-driven solutions that reshape how businesses interact with consumers."

Synergistic Benefits for Black Rock Marketing Group (BRMG) and SquareKnot Analytics

Through this strategic partnership, Black Rock Marketing Group (BRMG), an owned asset of Hover Group, will gain direct access to SquareKnot’s robust consumer insights and analytics capabilities, enhancing BRMG’s ability to engage consumers and build brands. This integration deepens Hover Group’s holistic approach to marketing, where each investment and partnership strengthens the overall network.

"This investment underscores our focus on building a cohesive ecosystem of complementary companies," added Verdurmen. "By leveraging the strengths of our owned assets and strategic partners, we are setting a new standard in the marketing and analytics industries."

About Black Rock Marketing Group (BRMG)

Black Rock Marketing Group (BRMG), a Hover Group Company, is a leading full-service marketing agency specializing in bridging the gap between traditional marketing excellence and modern digital innovation. With a deep understanding of both in-store and digital commerce, BRMG provides a comprehensive suite of services, including brand development, advertising campaigns, digital transformation, customer engagement, and experiential marketing. Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to crafting tailored strategies that drive growth and foster long-term customer loyalty. At BRMG, we pride ourselves on our ability to execute complex projects with precision, ensuring that our clients achieve their business objectives and stand out in an increasingly competitive market. For more information visit https://www.blackrockmarketing.com.

About Hover Group

Hover Group is a forward-thinking business consultancy and development firm that specializes in integrating technology, analytics, and innovative strategies to drive growth and success for our clients. With a deep understanding of both digital and traditional markets, we offer a comprehensive range of services, including digital transformation, customer loyalty programs, data analytics, and e-commerce solutions. Our team of experts is dedicated to crafting customized strategies that not only meet the unique needs of each client but also position them for long-term success in an ever-evolving marketplace. At Hover Group, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, helping our clients innovate today and inspire tomorrow.

About SquareKnot Analytics

SquareKnot Analytics is a full-service market research and data firm started by industry veterans, Mike Rodenburgh and Josh Cormie, who are driven by their passion to provide clients with higher quality data than what’s traditionally been available. Like our name's sake, a knot used to join two lines, SquareKnot specializes in bringing together behavioral and survey data for smarter insights. SquareKnot Analytics is the sole market research company in North America providing a representative panel of consumers who consent to share their financial transactions data and participate in surveys. Data collected through SquareKnot’s Wilbur budgeting app (www.wilburbudget.com) ensures all survey respondents from the panel are verified, and the transactional data collected through the app gives a window into the past 2 years of spending & savings behaviours for all users of the app resulting in better quality and depth of insight than any other solution on the market. This provides an unparalleled depth of insight into consumers' spending behaviors and their underlying motivations, allowing marketers to make better business decisions and reduce risk. For more information visit https://squareknotanalytics.com.

Contact:

Alex Verdurmen

Email: alex@hovergrp.com

