Behr Paint Company Introduces Women in Paint – A Program to Support and Empower Women in the Painting Trades

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behr Paint Company is proud to announce the introduction of its Women in Paint™ program, an initiative designed to elevate the achievements of Canadian professional women painters and to inspire the next generation in the skilled trades.



Women in Paint™ is a comprehensive program aimed at celebrating the voices and significant contributions of women in the painting industry. In its inaugural year, Behr is excited to be collaborating with established contractor and television personality, Kate Campbell, to champion the power of mentorship as an advocate and spokesperson for Women in Paint in Canada. Kate will not only share her story and insights through a series of contributed articles and content but also lend her expertise to a Women in Paint contest where one emerging professional entering the painting trades will win 1:1 mentorship with her (see Official Rules for details).

"I’m honoured to be teaming up with Behr to encourage more women to consider a career in the trades and to help grow Women in Paint,” says Kate Campbell. “I have seen firsthand the incredible impact women can have in the trades and I’m excited to share my experience and be part of a community where women can inspire and mentor one another.”

Through Women in Paint, Behr seeks to provide tradeswomen with community support, mentorship opportunities, learning resources and increased visibility within the industry, and aims to inspire more women to pursue and thrive in a fulfilling career in the painting trades.

“As a company, Behr is dedicated to empowering and supporting the emergence and growth of women in the painting trades,” said Christine Speagle, Director, Brand Marketing at Behr Canada. “We are pleased to introduce the Women in Paint program to empower women painters by providing them with support, mentorship, and platforms to display their talents. Our mission is to inspire more women to enter and excel in the trades, fostering a diverse and inclusive industry.”

Behr has also teamed up with several accomplished Canadian women in the painting trades to share their unique perspectives, key learnings and inspiring journeys as entrepreneurs in a series of peer-contributed articles. Their stories can be found online at BehrPro.ca/WomenInPaint and are accompanied by additional resources offering tips, guidance and support to emerging professionals to help them navigate a career in the painting trades.

To further build a Women in Paint network and community, Behr is joining forces with The Home Depot Canada to host a series of pro workshops in Ontario this fall catering to women considering, or newly embarking on a career in the painting trades.

“We recognize the importance of representing and empowering women in the trades and are happy to be supporting the Women in Paint program,” says Sara Palacios, Marketing Manager, The Home Depot Canada. “We are proud to work alongside Behr to offer exclusive workshops and opportunities for women to connect, learn, and grow within a supportive network. Our collective goal is to ensure that women painters have every tool and resource available to thrive in their careers.”

For more information about Women in Paint™ and to view contest rules and regulations, visit BehrPro.ca/WomenInPaint.

