Fast Simon Partners with Steve Madden to Bring AI Shopping Optimization to Its Brands

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon , the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today announced a partnership with Steve Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel. This partnership will bring advanced AI shopping optimization to 25 online stores operating on five continents and in multiple languages, representing all its brands.

Steve Madden brands, including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, and Betsey Johnson®, will utilize Fast Simon’s AI technology for power search, discovery, and enhanced personalization and merchandising on its global eCommerce sites. Additionally, using Fast Simon’s Smart Rendering solution, its brands will be able to significantly improve shopper experience with faster site search and page loads, as well as better SEO performance.

“Steve Madden is home to some of the most well-known global retail brands on the market today,” said Zohar Gilad, founder and CEO of Fast Simon. “With our AI shopping optimization solutions, Steve Madden brands can deliver better e-commerce experiences, boosting customer satisfaction and business results.”

Fast Simon empowers brands to supercharge their online stores with smart collections, visual merchandising, and AI-driven Vector Search for sharper results. The partnership unlocks personalized product recommendations and visual discovery, driving powerful cross-sell and upsell opportunities.

“We are constantly exploring the most innovative technology to ensure a seamless path to purchase for our customers. We are excited to expand our partnership with Fast Simon’s AI,” said Colleen Waters, VP of eCommerce at Steve Madden. “Fast Simon’s no-code interface gives our businesses the power and agility to respond to trends in the moment.”

