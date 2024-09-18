Ketabon To Present Advancements In At-Home Ketamine Therapy For Treatment-Resistant Depression At ECNP Congress 2024

Presentations Will Highlight Oral Prolonged-Release Ketamine (KET01) And its Minimal Impact on Sleep, Alongside Excellent Day-One Tolerability in Patients

MUNICH, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ketabon GmbH (“Ketabon” or “the Company”), a joint venture between HMNC Brain Health and Develco Pharma, announced today that the Company will present two posters at the 37th European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Congress 2024 , taking place on September 21-24, 2024 in Milan.



KET01 is an oral prolonged-release ketamine formulation developed for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Topline results from the Phase 2 trial, published in August 2023 , demonstrated rapid improvement in depression severity and minimal side effects. The results indicated that KET01 at a 240mg/day dose provided promising and sustained improvements in depressive symptoms, with a favorable side effect profile compared to traditional ketamine treatments.

Executives from HMNC Brain Health, Develco Pharma, and the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf will present the latest findings from KET01’s clinical trials. These posters will focus on KET01’s acute tolerability and its minimal impact on sleep quality and sedation—common concerns with current ketamine therapies.

Presentation details are as follows:

Session title: PS01

Poster presentation number: P1090

Title: Acute Tolerability of Antidepressant Dose of Oral Prolonged-Release Ketamine (KET01) in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression and Healthy Volunteers

Presenter: A. Damyanova1, K. Schmid2, E. Papanastasiou3, C. zu Eulenburg3,4, H. Eriksson3

Track: Mental Conditions

Date & Time: Sunday, September 22, 2024, from 12:35 to 14:00 CET

This poster addresses the acute tolerability of KET01, focusing on tolerability within the first day of treatment.

Session title: PS01

Poster presentation number: P1084

Title: Sleep Quality and Daytime Sleepiness/Sedation During Treatment with Oral Prolonged-Release KET01 Ketamine: Combined Results of the KET01-02 and KET01-03 Trials

Presenter: E. Papanastasiou1, C. zu Eulenburg1,2, A. Damyanova1, K. Schmid3, H. Eriksson1

Track: Mental Conditions

Date & Time: Sunday, September 22, 2024, from 12:35 to 14:00 CET

This poster will explore sleep quality and daytime sedation during treatment with KET01.

“Presenting at the ECNP Congress provides us an important opportunity to share KET01’s potential to be administered without causing significant sleep disturbances or excessive sedation, which are common drawbacks of other ketamine formulations,” said Dr. Hans Eriksson, Chief Medical Officer of Ketabon and HMNC Brain Health. “KET01’s strong tolerability and convenient oral administration bring us closer to providing patients with an at-home treatment option for TRD that is both effective and easier to manage. These findings reinforce our goal of offering a user-friendly option that allows patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their homes, helping improve quality of life without disrupting their daily routines.”

For more information on the Ketabon program, please visit https://www.ketabon.health/ .

About the Ketabon Program

The Ketabon program, a joint venture between HMNC Brain Health and Develco Pharma, features an oral prolonged-release formulation of ketamine for treatment-resistant depression (KET01) with minimal dissociative side effects. This innovative approach aims to make ketamine treatment suitable for use at home, potentially improving the risk profile and patient convenience compared to existing intravenous and intranasal ketamine therapies. The development of oral prolonged-release ketamine could also extend to other indications beyond depression, such as anxiety, aggression, PTSD, and panic disorder.

About HMNC Brain Health

HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH) is a global precision psychiatry biopharma company headquartered in Munich, Germany, pioneering personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics to achieve higher remission rates. The company is developing a unique pipeline for targeting both Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD), with operations in Germany and the U.S. The company is supported by a renowned global VC, several family offices, and a strategic healthcare investor. More information at www.hmnc-brainhealth.com

About Develco Pharma

Develco Pharma is a Swiss-German pharmaceutical company headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland, specializing in the development and manufacture of orally administered modified, prolonged & chrono-release drugs. Established in 2006, the company has a workforce of 130 employees and a state-of-the-art production facility in Schopfheim, Germany. Develco develops generic, hybrid, value-added, and innovative formulations backed by clinical data for the delayed or modified release of active ingredients. With approximately 180 market approvals worldwide, Develco Pharma is recognized as a leading provider of pharmaceuticals across various disease areas. More information at www.develco.ch

