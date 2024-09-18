Ancient Origins UNLEASHED Announces Exclusive Interview with Best-Selling Historian Dan Jones from History Etc

Ancient Origins & Dan Jones exclusive interview

Get ready for a thrilling journey through the annals of history! Ancient Origins UNLEASHED joins forces with best-selling author, Dan Jones.

ATHENS, GREECE, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for a thrilling journey through the annals of history! Ancient Origins UNLEASHED, the leading Substack for free subscribers, is proud to announce an exclusive interview with renowned historian and best-selling author, Dan Jones, creator of History Etc. Hosted by the esteemed Petros Koutoupis, this conversation promises to offer fresh perspectives on some of history's most captivating moments.When two Substackers join forces, the result is a groundbreaking immersive journey into history, offering readers and listeners a unique blend of expertise and storytelling. In this special feature, Dan will also discuss his newly released book, unveiling details that will ignite the curiosity of both history buffs and casual readers alike. From ancient civilizations to medieval intrigue, viewers can expect nothing less than a masterclass in historical storytelling.A must-watch for history enthusiasts!Mark your calendars for the 4th of October for this exciting collaboration as Ancient Origins UNLEASHED and Dan Jones take you on a historical journey like never before.The interview will be available on the Ancient Origins UNLEASHED Substack only for paid subscribers. Subscribe for exclusive content and let the adventure begin!

Ancient Origins Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.