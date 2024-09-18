Brera Holdings Secures Key Wins for Brera Ilch FC in Mongolia and Brera Strumica FC in North Macedonia, Under New Coaches Gorazd Mihajlov and Toshiaki Imai

Strumica, North Macedonia and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC, the first publicly-listed football (American soccer) focused company in the world of professional sports multi-club ownership and investment (“Brera Holdings”) (Nasdaq: BREA), celebrates recent significant victories for portfolio clubs Brera Ilch FC (“Brera Ilch”) in Mongolia, and Brera Strumica FC (“Brera Strumica”) in North Macedonia, marking a successful period under their new head coaches. Brera Ilch secured a crucial 1-0 win against SP Falcons on September 15th, while Brera Strumica achieved a dramatic 3-2 victory over KF Besa 1976 on the same date.

In Mongolia, Brera Ilch FC, led by new Head Coach Toshiaki Imai, edged out SP Falcons with a narrow 1-0 win. The team’s disciplined performance and tactical adjustments ensured the important three points. SP Falcons were favored to win the match, as they are the current champions of the Mongolian Premier League and will participate in the AFC Challenge League.

In North Macedonia, Brera Strumica delivered an outstanding performance under the guidance of NEW Head Coach Gorazd Mihajlov. The team celebrated a thrilling 3-2 victory over Besa, gaining three vital points and boosting their confidence. The game was particularly notable for its second-half surge, during which Brera Strumica scored three goals in just 11 minutes.

Despite several disallowed goals and interruptions that gave the visitors some hope, Brera Strumica's determination shone through. Players Djordje Ivkovic and captain Martin Gjorgievski were key to the victory, bringing joy to both the bench and the fans at Blagoj Istatov Stadium.

In the first half, both teams had limited chances, with Brera Strumica showcasing tactical superiority. The second half saw a turning point when Mihajlov brought on Mato, Gjorgievski, and Ruatubjaje sparked the game, and Ivkovic scored the opening goal. Just eight minutes later, Ivkovic earned and converted a penalty to make it 2-0. In the 57th minute, Ivkovic assisted Martin Gjorgievski, who scored to make it 3-0. Although Besa managed to score twice through Ljamalari and Redzepi, Brera Strumica held firm for the win.

The Strumica U-19s drew 2-2 on September 18th against Sarajevo in the UEFA Youth League, with Gjorgievski scoring both goals for Strumica. Looking ahead, Brera Strumica will face the undefeated Rabotnicki in their next match on September 18th. Additionally, the team will compete in a Cup fixture against Vardar from Negotino. Brera Ilch will face FC Ulaanbaatar on September 21st.





Brera Ilch’s starting line-up against SP Falcons on September 15th.





Brera Ilch: New Head Coach Toshiaki Imai in action at the touchline





Brera Strumica: Djorde Ivkovic celebrates his two goals scored against Besa 1976

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services.

The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as "The Third Team of Milan," is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company owns the trademarked FENIX Trophy Tournament, a nonprofessional pan-European football competition recognized by UEFA, inaugurated in September 2021 and organized by Brera FC. "FENIX" is an acronym for "Friendly European Nonprofessional Innovative Xenial." BBC Sport has called the FENIX Trophy "the Champions League for amateurs," and ESPN covered the 2024 FENIX Trophy finals. In October 2022, the Internet Marketing Association at its IMPACT 22 Conference named Brera FC as its award recipient for "Social Impact Through Soccer," recognizing the Company's focus at an international level with this distinction.

In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene FC, a team then admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. Brera Tchumene FC won its post-season tournament and in November 2023 was promoted to Mocambola, the First Division in Mozambique. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC, in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association ("UEFA") competitions.

In June 2023, Brera acquired a strategic stake in Manchester United PLC, a portion of which was subject to a tender offer by Sir Jim Radcliffe and sold at a 74% realized gain. In July 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of a majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women's professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. In September 2023, the Company assumed control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a team in the Mongolian National Premier League, which became Brera Ilch FC when the football season resumed in March 2024. In January 2024, the Company announced the launch of a proactive search for an Italian Serie B football club target designed to bring multi-club ownership of the highest tiers of professional sports ownership to mass investors through the Company's Nasdaq-listed shares. In February 2024, the Brera Holdings Advisory Board was established with MLS founder and World Cup director Alan Rothenberg, luxury lifestyle executive Massimo Ferragamo, sports business leaders Paul Tosetti and Marshall Geller, and Italian football icon Giuseppe Rossi.

In June 2024, the North Macedonian women’s football club Tiverija Strumica officially become part of the Brera family with the establishment of a joint-stock company controlled by Brera Holdings called Women's Football Club Tiverija Brera AD Strumica (“Brera Tiverija”). Brera Tiverija is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC. Brera Holdings PLC is focused on bottom-up value creation from undervalued sports clubs and talent, innovation powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com



CONTACT INFORMATION:

FOR MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS

Pierre Galoppi, Chief Executive Officer, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: pierre@breraholdings.com





Attachments

Brera Ilch’s starting line-up against SP Falcons on September 15th Brera Ilch’s starting line-up against SP Falcons on September 15th Brera Ilch- New Head Coach Toshiaki Imai in action at the touchline Brera Ilch- New Head Coach Toshiaki Imai in action at the touchline Brera Strumica- Djorde Ivkovic celebrates his two goals scored against Besa 1976 Brera Strumica- Djorde Ivkovic celebrates his two goals scored against Besa 1976

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.