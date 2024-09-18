Dickey’s Barbecue Bringing Back Their Pink Big Yellow Cup to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

A portion of the proceeds from every Pink Cup sold in October will be donated toward providing first responders screenings and other breast cancer detection services

Dallas, TX, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is once again joining the fight against breast cancer this October with the return of their popular limited-edition Pink Big Yellow Cup.

This October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the world’s largest barbecue brand’s signature Big Yellow Cup will once again turn PINK. Throughout the month, Dickey’s will offer the limited-edition 32-ounce Tribute Cup for purchase to pit masters and barbecue enthusiasts in all of its locations across the country. A portion of the proceeds from each charitable cup sold will be donated to The Dickey Foundation. The funds collected from the collectible Pink Big Yellow Cup Dickey will then be used to provide mammograms and other breast cancer detections, treatments and services for local first responders.

“We are thrilled to once again bring back our popular Pink Big Yellow Cup to support our local first responders in the battle against breast cancer,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “This tribute cup demonstrates our commitment and passion for the safety and health of the brave first responders across the country. And we couldn’t be happier to continue this tradition each October.”

Last October there were over 350,000 Pink Big Yellow Cups sold in support of this important cause. The barbecue brand is hoping to surpass that number this year.

“Dickey’s, along with The Dickey Foundation knows that early detection is key to increasing survival rates against breast cancer, said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Therefore, every cup donation can potentially life-saving mammography screening. Dickey’s is proud to continue doing its part to raise awareness and support for this cause.”

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. Dickey’s is led by both Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group, who has had a large hand in the brand’s international expansion into 8 countries, as well as the opening of their USDA Certified manufacturing and distribution plant, and his wife, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 list for ‘Fast-casual restaurant brands that scored the highest for ‘value’, and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s has finished in the Top 20 of the Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” four out of the past five years. The barbecue brand has been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was recently named to D Magazines Top 500 CEO’s in 2023, was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Attachment

Shannon Santos Dickey's Barbecue Pit ssantos@dickeys.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.