New Data to be Presented from EFTISARC-NEO Phase II Evaluating Novel Triple Combination including Immutep’s Efti in Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Results from triple combination of efti, radiotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) to be presented at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society 2024 Annual Meeting

EFTISARC-NEO is the first trial to evaluate efti in a neoadjuvant (prior to surgery) setting

Soft tissue sarcoma is a hard-to-treat orphan disease with poor prognosis & high unmet medical need





SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces new data from EFTISARC-NEO, a Phase II investigator-initiated trial of eftilagimod alpha (efti) in combination with radiotherapy plus KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for patients with soft tissue sarcoma (STS), will be presented at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2024 Annual Meeting taking place 13-16 November 2024, in San Diego, California.

Presentation Details Title: Preliminary Results from a Phase 2 EFTISARC-NEO Trial of Neoadjuvant Soluble LAG-3 Protein Eftilagimod Alpha, Pembrolizumab, and Concurrent Radiotherapy in Patients with Resectable Soft Tissue Sarcoma Presenter: Pawel Sobczuk, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Soft Tissue/Bone Sarcoma and Melanoma, Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology, Warsaw, Poland Date: Thursday, 14 November 2024 Format: Poster Presentation

EFTISARC-NEO is the first to evaluate efti in a neoadjuvant setting, which importantly provides access to tumour tissue before and after treatment to assess efti’s impact on the tumour microenvironment. Initial efficacy data from this novel triple combination reported in May 2024 showed very encouraging results in the first six patients with the majority having deep responses rarely seen in STS patients with standard therapeutic approaches.

STS is an orphan disease with high unmet medical need and a poor prognosis for patients. The incidence of STS varies in different regions across Europe, with ~23,400 cases annually according to the RARECARE project. In the United States, the number of new STS cases in 2024 is estimated to be ~13,590 with ~5,200 deaths, according to the American Cancer Society.

The open-label EFTISARC-NEO Phase II study will treat up to 40 patients and is being conducted by the Maria Skłodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology in Warsaw. The trial is primarily funded with an approved grant from the Polish government awarded by the Polish Medical Research Agency program. For more information, visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06128863).

Immutep will announce the data to the ASX and make the poster presentation available on the Posters & Publications section of Immutep’s website, after the presentation at CTOS 2024.

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

