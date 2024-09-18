ScribeAmerica Announces EHR Integrations for Speke AI

ScribeAmerica’s ambient AI documentation solution, Speke, now offers dynamic EHR integrations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScribeAmerica, offering the most comprehensive suite of solutions to address provider burnout, provider shortages, and revenue integrity, announces the ability to bidirectionally integrate their ambient AI clinical documentation tool, Speke, directly into EHRs. Integrating Speke with the provider’s native EHR systems, providers can further reduce their administrative burdens and lessen daily documentation time by as much as 50%. Integration capabilities are available for all industry-leading and midmarket EHR systems, reinforcing Speke as a truly EHR-agnostic AI solution.

ScribeAmerica’s integration announcement comes as the latest in a series of evolutions to their Speke AI technology solution. Speke’s ambient clinical documentation services are available to healthcare enterprises, medical groups, emergency departments, and ambulatory specialty practices in three service tiers: Speke Express, Speke Plus, and Speke Pro. The introduction of multiple Speke tiers, coupled with existing services enables a truly customized solution for clients who leverage various ScribeAmerica services to better meet the unique needs of each individual provider. Speke Plus and Speke Pro tiers can directly integrate with provider EHR platforms, providing additional documentation workflow support and lessening physician “pajama time” resulting from EHR data entry.

"Speke is built with a relentless focus on end-user experience and the need for EHR integration is at the top of every user’s wish list,” says ScribeAmerica President, Tony Andrulonis. “The evolution of the Speke platform continues to make Speke an invaluable tool for providers wanting to reduce their administration burden, improve burnout, and return their focus to delivering excellent patient care."

Built on the experience of over 30 million clinical encounters, ScribeAmerica’s solutions leverage the company’s 20 years of industry experience to increase documentation quality, improve provider efficiency, and re-focus encounters on the patient-provider relationship.

For more information about Speke, visit the ScribeAmerica website at https://www.scribeamerica.com/speke/.

About ScribeAmerica

With more than 20 years of innovation and excellence, ScribeAmerica brings in-person services, TeleScribes, and ambient AI solutions to healthcare providers regardless of care setting and specialty. Serving over 1,000 clients at more than 3,000 care sites spanning health systems, medical groups, and individual practices in ambulatory specialties, hospital-based specialties, and veterinary medicine, ScribeAmerica combines unparalleled expertise with cutting-edge technology to allow providers to focus on what matters most: the patient.

