Janover Launches Janover Engage on its Groundbreaker Platform, Connecting Real Estate Syndicators to an Investor Pool Exceeding $1 Billion

Groundbreaker's New Feature Provides Subscription Access to a Marketplace with over 40,000 Verified Investors

Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions, today announced the launch of Groundbreaker’s Janover Engage ; a marketplace connecting real estate syndicators with investors. The platform includes access to more than 40,000 verified investors that have invested more than $1 billion. The investments are only available to syndicators raising under Reg D 506(c) and to accredited investors.

Blake Janover, CEO of Janover, stated, "We are excited to introduce Janover Engage to the Janover ecosystem. It has been the most requested addition to the Groundbreaker platform, and we are proud to continue to build on its success. Ultimately this marketplace provides the opportunity to match the right investments with the right investors on a subscription basis for those general partners (“GPs”) raising capital. It’s another addition to Janover’s diverse suite of products, as we seek to reduce friction in, and better connect, the commercial real estate industry.”

Groundbreaker, a wholly owned subsidiary of Janover, provides an online portal that simplifies the entire investment process, both for GPs and limited partners (“LPs”). It allows GPs to present deal information and seamlessly send updates and distributions, while investors can review deals, sign documents digitally, and access K-1s, all through a clean, institutional-grade online portal.

The addition of Janover Engage marks a notable expansion of Groundbreaker's capabilities, aligning with Janover's strategic vision of becoming a comprehensive solution provider in the multifamily and commercial real estate sector. By broadening the platform's functionality to include this marketplace, Janover aims to attract a broader range of clients and strengthen its market position.

Blake Janover added, "As we continue to expand our services, our primary focus remains on delivering unwavering, exceptional value to our clients. The launch of Janover Engage demonstrates our commitment to meeting the needs of the real estate syndication ecosystem and providing tools to set GPs, LPs and commercial real estate professionals up for success. This marketplace not only benefits syndicators looking to raise capital but also provides access to opportunities for accredited investors. We’re building an Amazon Prime for multifamily and commercial real estate."

Janover Engage is a service offered by Groundbreaker, a subsidiary of Janover Inc. Groundbreaker operates solely as a service provider on its platform and maintains no affiliations with the companies featured beyond this scope. Groundbreaker does not offer investment advice and does not receive payments based on the number of investors reached or subscribed through its platform and is not registered with the SEC, or any state, as a broker-dealer, investment advisor, or investment company. Groundbreaker does not partake in the offer or sale of any investments and does not endorse any of the investment opportunities or companies listed on the platform. Additionally, Groundbreaker holds no responsibility for the content provided by the companies on the platform and is not liable for any investments made. Potential investors are advised to consult with counsel and conduct thorough due diligence on all investment opportunities presented.

About Janover Inc.

Janover is an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company’s online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/ .

To view the latest investor presentation, please visit https://ir.janover.co/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,”, “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (ii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iii) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; (iv) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (v) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (vi) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 1-A related to the public offering (SEC File No. 024-12458) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Company Contact:

Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO

Tel: (561) 559-4111

Email: IR@janover.co







Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.