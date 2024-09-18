RefMed Announces Mike Lundberg as New Chief Client Officer

Industry veteran to lead client services for provider of state and Medicare fee schedule modules

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RefMed, the leading provider of state and Medicare fee schedule modules for the workers' compensation and auto casualty industry, today announced the appointment of Mike Lundberg as its new Chief Client Officer. This strategic hire comes as RefMed has expanded its services to meet the growing demand for streamlined medical billing and reimbursement reference data.



In his new role, Lundberg will oversee RefMed's sales and client services operations, ensuring the company maintains its commitment to delivering high-quality, up-to-date fee schedule modules and exceptional customer support. His extensive experience will also drive continuing innovation, enhancement and expansion of RefMed's suite of products, including the State Fee Schedule Plus Module and Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Module.

Mike Lundberg,

RefMed Chief Client Officer

"I'm thrilled to join RefMed at this exciting time of growth and innovation," said Lundberg. "The complexity of medical billing and reimbursement in workers' compensation and auto casualty presents unique challenges for payers. I look forward to working with our team to enhance our client services and ensure that our solutions continue to meet and exceed the evolving needs of the industry."

RefMed's fee schedule modules, previously delivered by Optum, have become indispensable tools for organizations navigating the complex landscape of workers' compensation and auto casualty billing. The company's solutions offer:



Timely and consistent data updates

Uniform format delivery for easy implementation

Reduced administration time and improved efficiency



RefMed is poised to further strengthen its position as the go-to provider for state and Medicare fee schedule modules, while also expanding its consulting and data delivery services.

“Mike’s deep industry knowledge and proven track record in client services aligns perfectly with our mission to provide accurate medical reference data to support payers in managing provider reimbursement,” said Todd McDaniel, CEO of RefMed. “As we continue to bring these critical services to market, Mike's leadership will be instrumental in ensuring our clients receive the highest level of support and value from our current and future product offerings."

About RefMed:

RefMed is the leading provider of state and Medicare fee schedule modules for the workers' compensation and auto casualty industry. With a commitment to accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, RefMed offers comprehensive solutions that streamline medical billing and reimbursement processes. From the State Fee Schedule Plus Module to the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Module, and specialized consulting services, RefMed empowers organizations and state governments to navigate complex fee schedules with confidence. For more information, visit www.refmed.com/fee-schedule-solutions.

