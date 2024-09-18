Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Tucson Embedded Systems to Precise Systems

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Tucson Embedded Systems by Precise Systems.



TES, headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, is a hardware and software engineering firm specializing in Model Based Engineering (MBE) and, in particular, Model-based Modular Open Systems Approach (MMOSA™), Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE®) and Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) tools and processes. TES supports commercial customers and Department of Defense end customers, including the Naval Air Warfare Center (NAVAIR) and Program Executive Office Aviation (PEO Aviation) with solutions that are verified under the FACE Technical Standard.

Precise Systems, Inc. a solutions-driven company, demonstrates a strong commitment to supporting the warfighter's needs through innovation and expert consultation. It leverages its highly skilled workforce to provide high-end service, focusing on various aspects of defense systems, including network and weapons systems acquisition, maintenance, modernization, and sustainment programs. The company's expertise spans Digital Transformation, Advanced Engineering, Physical Sciences Research, Platform Lifecycle Support, and Technical Services, ensuring comprehensive support for defense programs at every stage of their lifecycle. Precise Systems is a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners.

Bluestone Investment Partners is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, investing in, and advising companies in the defense and government services sector.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

For more information, contact Don Krier, dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com, or call 203.389.8400 x 201

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.