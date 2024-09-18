KFSHRC Celebrates Landmark Contributions at 2024 NYC C3 Summit Davos of Healthcare





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has successfully concluded its participation at the 2024 NYC C3 Summit Davos of Healthcare, solidifying its leadership in healthcare innovation and transformation.



As a C3 Strategic Partner and Scientific Committee Chair, KFSHRC was instrumental in shaping discussions on the future of healthcare and addressing some of the most pressing global healthcare challenges. Key presentations focused on biotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and precision medicine.

A major highlight of the event was the recognition of KFSHRC’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO), Dr. Björn Zoéga, who was awarded the 2024 C3 Global Innovative Healthcare & Impact Transformation Award. This prestigious award celebrates Dr. Zoéga’s and KFSHRC’s commitment to enhancing patient care through novel solutions, improving accessibility, and reducing healthcare costs, all while promoting sustainability and social responsibility.

Throughout the summit, KFSHRC leaders, including Dr. Zoéga, Dr. Edward Cupler, Executive Director of Research and Innovation, Dr. Feras Khaliel, Head of Cardiac Surgery and Director of the Robotics and Minimally Invasive Surgery Program, and Dr. Salah Baz, Head of Genomic Medicine, led several sessions covering insightful discussions around advanced medical technologies. Dr. Cupler shared insights into KFSHRC’s progress in introducing Saudi Arabia as a global Biotech powerhouse, while Dr. Khaliel explored the use of robotics in surgery. Dr. Baz’s session on whole genome sequencing (WGS) highlighted the technology’s potential in diagnosing rare diseases and advancing personalized care.

Looking ahead, KFSHRC is committed to expanding its global partnerships and continuing its mission to deliver accessible, patient-centered, and technology-driven healthcare solutions that have a lasting impact on patients worldwide.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world’s best 250 hospitals.

