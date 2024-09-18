The Awareness Group (TAG) and Freedom Holdings Close Reverse Merger Agreement

Led by industry veteran Pablo Diaz, TAG is an emerging alternative energy company with solar, blockchain, marketing and fintech assets

The TAG GRID will form the foundation of an aggressive organic and inorganic growth strategy to provide an all-inclusive, all-encompassing solution to commercial and residential customers within the alternative energy space

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Awareness Group LLC (TAG), founder of the TAG GRID and an emerging player in the alternative energy space, and Freedom Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: FHLD), an SEC-reporting company, today announced the companies closed a reverse merger transaction whereby TAG became a wholly owned and operating subsidiary of Freedom Holdings, Inc.

Pablo Diaz, CEO of TAG commented, “As a public company, we can now move forward with our aggressive and unique growth strategy to build a leading business within the Alternative Energy sector. In the coming months, we will unveil the details of our growth strategy and the key business and corporate development initiatives that will enable us to successfully drive growth through the TAG GRID and create shareholder value. We look forward to keeping investors, partners, customers and employees updated as the business develops.”

Key Merger Terms

TAG shareholders will obtain the ability to control 89.5% of FHLD through a restated Series A Preferred class of stock;

TAG CEO Pablo Diaz and the TAG management team will take over as the executive team for FHLD;

TAG will assume control of the FHLD board and appoint its existing board members, Pablo Diaz, Marco Rubin and Brooks Holcomb, to the FHLD board.



The TAG GRID

TAG is introducing the next evolution of a growth model pioneered by Diaz in two prior public ventures that drove strong revenue growth within the first year of implementation. The TAG GRID puts TAG at the center of all key areas of solar project development. This unique model helps each part of the ecosystem grow through robust, simple-to-use technology platforms. The TAG GRID encompasses:

The TAG Dealer Program is a national network of over 500+ sales agents to which TAG will provide deal support;

TAG Financial Services provides access to industry-leading lending solutions for residential and commercial projects;

TAG Distribution provides materials procurement for all TAG-funded projects;

The TAG Contractor Program provides design and installation solutions through its national network of 119 residential and commercial solar construction and installation contractors;

The TAG Broker Program incentivizes brokers to bring their deals, customers and partners into the TAG GRID.



Additionally, TAG brings a carbon credits validation and trading platform and an alternative energy crypto incentive program that enables network members and end customers to further benefit financially from the TAG GRID.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.sec.gov and www.otcmarkets.com.

About TAG

Innovation is at the heart of The Awareness Group (TAG). We are building the TAG GRID, a comprehensive national platform for alternative energy services and solutions targeting commercial and residential customers. With a unique growth model, TAG has acquired five companies across the alternative energy space, ranging from fintech for national residential and commercial project funding solutions, solar lead generation, sales and installation services to blockchain and a digital carbon and renewable energy credits marketplace. TAG is structured for organic growth, complemented by a highly synergistic corporate development strategy focused on expanding current business lines and adding innovative technologies. The Company aims to quickly build a profitable, multi-$100 million company over the next few years and create significant value for customers, employees, partners, and current and prospective investors. For more information, please visit us at https://www.awarenessgroup.llc/

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

