Edible Garden's Pulp Line of USDA Organic Fermented Sauces Now Available at Greens Natural Foods, Enhancing Distribution with the Retailer

BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today announced that its Pulp line of fermented, USDA Organic, sustainable gourmet sauces and chili-based products, are now available at Green’s Natural Foods in New York and New Jersey.

Green's Natural Foods is a retailer designed to meet the unique needs of their diverse customer base. Green's is renowned for its commitment to health, featuring 100% organic produce, all-natural Non-GMO groceries, and bulk foods. Each store is a haven for wellness enthusiasts, boasting an organic juice and smoothie bar and a fresh foods department with convenient grab-and-go options. Additionally, Green's offers an extensive selection of vitamins, supplements, and health and beauty products.

"We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Greens Natural Foods by bringing our Pulp line of fermented, sustainable gourmet sauces and chili-based products to their stores across New York and New Jersey," said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “Green’s Natural Foods has been an exceptional partner in supporting our mission to provide fresh, locally grown, and sustainable products. The addition of the Pulp line allows Edible Garden to further satisfy the growing demand for clean-label, innovative foods that deliver both incredible flavor and health benefits.”

“Since its launch, the Pulp line has garnered enthusiastic feedback from sauce lovers, who appreciate the bold flavors and unique peppers that take their meals from 'Bland to Bold,' aligning perfectly with Edible Garden’s reputation as 'The Flavor Maker.' We are confident that our collaboration with Green’s Natural Foods will continue to generate the same positive response from their loyal customers."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/ . For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/ . For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ . A copy of the Company’s latest corporate video is also available here .

