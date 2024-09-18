Zymeworks to Present Preclinical Data on Antibody-Drug Conjugate Programs at EORTC-NCI-AACR Conference

Presentations to highlight progress in development of IND candidates ZW220 and ZW251 based on Zymeworks’ proprietary antibody-drug conjugate development platforms

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases, today announced two presentations highlighting results from recent preclinical research for Zymeworks’ antibody-drug conjugate candidates ZW220 and ZW251. Results will be presented at the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer-National Cancer Institute-American Association for Cancer Research (EORTC-NCI-AACR) Conference in Barcelona being held October 23-25, 2024.



"We are excited to share results from our preclinical studies, which highlight the activity of ZW220 in models of non-small cell lung, ovarian, and uterine cancers, as well as ZW251 in hepatocellular carcinoma models, both of which leverage our novel proprietary payload, ZD06519," said Paul Moore, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Zymeworks. "We are encouraged by the progress of these next-generation ADC programs, which remain on track for IND filings in 2025, following the recent advancement of ZW171 and ZW191, which are currently recruiting for Phase 1 studies.”

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: ZW220, a NaPi2b-directed topoisomerase I inhibitor Antibody-Drug Conjugate, demonstrates compelling preclinical activity in NSCLC, ovarian and uterine cancer models, with a favorable toxicology profile in non-human primates

Session Title: Proffered Papers: New Drugs on the Horizon

Date: Friday, October 25

Time: 12:00-12:12 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST)

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: ZW251, a novel glypican-3-targeting antibody-drug conjugate bearing a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload demonstrates compelling preclinical activity in hepatocellular carcinoma models

Session Title: Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Presentation number: PB165

About Zymeworks Inc.

