DMZ launches prestigious new Advisory Council to lead hands-on efforts in boosting Canada’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

Canada's brightest leaders handpicked for their unmatched expertise and proven success will shape the future of DMZ, setting the stage for global influence and growth.

Toronto, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMZ , a global startup ecosystem, announced its new Advisory Council . This dynamic group of visionary leaders will guide DMZ through an ambitious phase of growth and innovation, enhancing support for startups and reinforcing DMZ’s role as a leading incubator in both national and global entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Officially announced yesterday at DMZ’s headquarters in Toronto, the new Advisory Council will unlock new opportunities, forge strategic partnerships and solidify DMZ as an ecosystem developer. Renowned for its world-leading Incubator, unparalleled community, an investment arm and a global network of strategic joint ventures, DMZ equips founders to build, validate and scale impactful startups while also producing skilled professionals for the innovation economy through expert-led courses.

DMZ's new Advisory Council members bring exceptional expertise and represent diverse industry backgrounds, including sports, financial services, entertainment and notable Canadian startup successes. Their collective experience and networks will create new opportunities for DMZ and its startups. DMZ welcomes the following new members to its Advisory Council:

Brett Mooney , President & CEO, Amex Canada

, President & CEO, Amex Canada Carole Saab , CEO, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

, CEO, Federation of Canadian Municipalities Donette Chin-Loy Chang , Incoming Chancellor, Toronto Metropolitan University

, Incoming Chancellor, Toronto Metropolitan University Keshia Chanté , Award-Winning Singer & TV Host, NACO Ambassador

, Award-Winning Singer & TV Host, NACO Ambassador Mat Mehrotra , Chief Digital Officer & Head of Canadian Products, North American Personal & Business Banking, BMO Financial Group

, Chief Digital Officer & Head of Canadian Products, North American Personal & Business Banking, BMO Financial Group Michael Bartlett , President & CEO, Canada Basketball

, President & CEO, Canada Basketball Michael Tamblyn , CEO, Rakuten Kobo

, CEO, Rakuten Kobo Mike Murchison , CEO & Co-Founder, Ada

, CEO & Co-Founder, Ada Nabeela Elsayed , HR & Operations Executive, Advisor & Coach, The Marshall Goldsmith Group

, HR & Operations Executive, Advisor & Coach, The Marshall Goldsmith Group Noura Sakkijha , CEO, Mejuri

, CEO, Mejuri Pierre Boutin , CEO & Group Managing Director, Volkswagen Group Ireland

, CEO & Group Managing Director, Volkswagen Group Ireland Ritu Khanna, Vice President, Global Partnerships, Shopify

DMZ welcomes the following returning members to its Advisory Council:

Agnes Hilkene , Executive Director, The George & Helen Vari Foundation

, Executive Director, The George & Helen Vari Foundation David Walmsley , Editor in Chief, The Globe and Mail

, Editor in Chief, The Globe and Mail Mohamed Lachemi , President and Vice Chancellor, Toronto Metropolitan University

, President and Vice Chancellor, Toronto Metropolitan University Peter Bowie, Independent Director

“This isn’t just any Advisory Council—it’s the A-team,”’ said Abdullah Snobar, Executive Director of DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures. “Their role goes beyond DMZ; they’re here to set the pace for the entire innovation economy. With their leadership, we’re ready to push boundaries and take our mission of supporting entrepreneurs to the next level."

“DMZ has a stellar reputation for fostering groundbreaking startups and empowering entrepreneurs to reach their full potential. Being part of this dynamic environment is thrilling because it offers the chance to contribute to an ecosystem that is at the forefront of technology and business,” said Ritu Khanna, VP, Global Partnerships of Shopify.

“Having worked in sports throughout my career, and now with my role at Canada Basketball, I’ve witnessed firsthand the impact and connection that entrepreneurship has in sports and how tech startups continue to elevate the experience for athletes and fans, both on and off the court,” said Michael Bartlett, President & CEO of Canada Basketball.

“DMZ is a bright light that inspires a can-do attitude and a determination to help bright minds achieve their global business potential,” said David Walmsley, Editor-in-Chief, The Globe and Mail.

"I am thrilled to support DMZ in empowering innovators to build solutions that drive impact and look forward to working alongside such esteemed leaders to help elevate the global startup ecosystem” said Donette Chin-Loy Chang, Incoming Chancellor, Toronto Metropolitan University.

“Sustainability is no longer optional—it's essential. Tech startups are at the forefront of this transformation, driving bold innovations that will shape a cleaner, smarter future,” said Pierre Boutin, CEO & Group Managing Director, Volkswagen Group Ireland. “I am excited to support DMZ’s effort to develop the next generation of entrepreneurs who are leading this critical change.”

DMZ’s inaugural Advisory Council was first launched in September 2016 with 18 members, who all played a pivotal role in making DMZ the national benchmark for incubating tech startups and expanding operations globally.

DMZ’s new Advisory Council members were selected from an open invitation last fall by Arlington Partners, a management consulting firm that specializes in board advisory services. For more information on DMZ’s Advisory Council head to dmz.to/Advisory-Council

-30-

About DMZ:

A global startup ecosystem, DMZ at Toronto Metropolitan University equips the next generation of tech entrepreneurs with the tools needed to build, launch and scale highly impactful startups. By providing connections to customers, coaching, capital and a community, DMZ’s world-leading incubator programs help innovators reach the next milestone in their entrepreneurial journey – whatever that might be. Through its award-winning programming, DMZ has helped 1000+ startups raise $2.69 billion in capital and create 5,100+ jobs. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with globally-accessible programming, DMZ has a widely-recognized international presence with offices in Vietnam, India and the U.S., and partnerships across North America, Latin America, Africa and Asia. Learn more at dmz.to.

Attachment

Luvy Hardy DMZ luvy.hardy@torontomu.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.