$1 Million Award for Carbon Reduction Solutions in Mining Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mining is an essential driver of our society, with the raw materials it provides embedded into almost every aspect of modern life. From mined materials used in applications ranging from infrastructure, transportation, electronics and medicine, to precious metals providing economic stability through tangible stores of value for financial systems, mining’s role will continue to be invaluable in the transition to an innovative, greener, and prosperous economy.



The new annual Wheaton Precious Metals Future of Mining Challenge seeks to support mining to become more efficient while minimizing its environmental impact, with a goal of allowing the industry to continue to deliver these essential commodities and materials in a more sustainable manner.

This year, USD $1 million will be awarded to a solution that targets the reduction of greenhouse gases and carbon intensity at base and precious metals mines, with funds being used to help further advance the technology.

As a global industry leader, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is utilizing their unique position to seek to drive innovation in the mining sector globally. They are committed to supporting cleantech ventures around the world whose solutions may reduce mining’s environmental footprint, enhance sustainability and efficiency, while continuing to deliver essential resources for an innovative, clean, and prosperous economy.

Solutions should be applicable to base metal and precious metal mining, and scalable on a global perspective. The desired technology should meet Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 5-7. The winner of the challenge will receive $1 million to further advance their technology. The winner will be announced at the PDAC Convention in Toronto in March 2025, the world’s largest mining conference.

Wheaton Precious Metals is leveraging Foresight Canada’s extensive network of cleantech innovators and ecosystem knowledge to support the innovation search.

Applicants based anywhere in the world are eligible.

Key dates:

Applications open: September 16, 2024

Informational webinar: October 8, 2024

Applications close: November 22, 2024

Finalists announced: Mid-January, 2025

Finalist pitches: Mid-February, 2025

Winners announced: March 2025

The Future of Mining Challenge is presented and funded by Wheaton Precious Metals, supported by Foresight Canada.

Learn more and apply: http://futureofmining.ca/

Quotes

"As a leader in precious metals streaming, Wheaton is a long-term investor in the mining industry. We recognize our responsibility in supporting and advancing solutions that help reduce environmental impacts, contribute to decarbonization, and strengthen climate adaptation and mitigation strategies. Our Future of Mining Challenge is focused on identifying technologies with the potential to enhance operational efficiencies at base and precious metal mining sites, ensuring we responsibly meet the global demand for the resources needed for everyday life." — Randy Smallwood, President and CEO, Wheaton Precious Metals

“As the demand for metals and materials grows it is more important than ever to innovate solutions that reduce the environmental and social impact of mining. The Wheaton Precious Metals Future of Mining Challenge represents a unique opportunity to seek meaningful change in the sector, transforming the face of traditional industries for the future by enhancing sustainability and productivity while accelerating the global transition to a net zero economy." —Jeanette Jackson, CEO, Foresight Canada

"We cannot reach our net zero goals without responsible, sustainable mining. Mining will continue to supply the critical, base, and precious minerals and metals necessary for clean energy technologies. However, we must prioritize environmental integrity, ensuring that our pursuit of sustainable energy does not come at the cost of our planet's health. Efficient and sustainable mining practices are key to a low carbon future." —Kylie Williams, Regional Director, BC, Foresight Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals



Simona Antolak

VP, Communications & Corporate Affairs

Simona.antolak@wheatonpm.com Foresight Canada



Michelle Pavlik

Senior Director, Marketing

mpavlik@foresightcac.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.